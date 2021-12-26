Pro Kabaddi 2021 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 4 after JPP vs HS match

It was an enthralling day of Kabaddi action for fans of the game as all three Pro Kabaddi 2021 matches on Saturday were edge-of-the-seat thrillers, with UP Yoddha, Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers securing their first wins of PKL 8.

The opening Pro Kabaddi encounter of the day was between UP Yodha and Patna Pirates, which saw Pardeep Narwal go head to head against his former side. The Dubki King lived up to his side's expectations and delivered with a match-winning performance as he scored 12 points and played a big role in his side's win.

The second match of the day saw Puneri Pultan go up against Siddharth Desai's Telugu Titans. The former won the match in the dying moments of the game and registered their first win of Pro Kabaddi 2021. Siddharth Desai scored 15 points for the Titans, but that wasn't enough for his side as the Paltan secured a thrilling 1-point ein.

The last match of the day was between the inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers and the Haryana Steelers, which was yet again a nail-biter. It saw the Panthers trump the Steelers by 3 points. Arjun Deshwal was the star of the match as he accounted for 15 points, including a 5th career Super 10.

Updated Pro Kabaddi 2021 points table after Match 12

The top of the table remains unchanged with Dabang Delhi K.C, Bengal Warriors and U Mumba occupying the top three places on the PKL 8 points table. The middle of the table is where all the changes took place, as the Bengaluru Bulls slipped down to 8th, with UP Yoddha taking over 6th place.

Puneri Paltan jumped up to 9th place from 12th as they registered their first win of the tournament. Jaipur Pink Panthers rose from the bottom of the Pro Kabaddi 2021 points table to 7th place. Haryana Steelers were forced to rock bottom, while the Titans also dropped three places to 10th position.

The action continues on Day 5 with two big clashes scheduled to take place. Gujarat Giants will square off against Dabang Delhi in the first clash, while Pawan Sehrawat's Bengaluru Bulls and Maninder Singh's Bengal Warriors contest in the last game of the day.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal