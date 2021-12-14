Pro Kabaddi 2021: Predicting the playing 7 for Gujarat Giants

Two-time Pro Kabaddi League finalists Gujarat Giants will aim to win their maiden trophy in PKL 8. The Ahmedabad-based franchise joined the competition before its fifth edition.

Formerly known as Gujarat Fortune Giants, the Manpreet Singh-coached team qualified for the final in their debut PKL season.

However, they suffered a defeat against the Patna Pirates in the summit clash. Gujarat qualified for the final again next season but lost to the Bengaluru Bulls.

Gujarat lost their form in PKL 2019 and failed to make it to the playoffs. After a two-year break, the Giants will look to make a fresh start to their Pro Kabaddi journey in 2021.

The franchise signed some veteran players at PKL Auction 2021, and here's a look at Gujarat's predicted playing seven this season.

Left Corner - Girish Ernak

Gujarat Giants signed former Puneri Paltan defender Girish Ernak at the auction for INR 20 lakh. Ernak is a veteran left-corner defender who has played 106 matches in his Pro Kabaddi League career.

Gujarat's corner defenders did not perform up to the mark last season. But with Ernak ready to take the left corner position this year, fans should expect a better performer from Gujarat's corner defenders in Pro Kabaddi 2021.

Left In - Mahendra Rajput

Do-or-die raid specialist Mahendra Ganesh Rajput will return to the Pro Kabaddi League in season eight. He did not feature in the last edition of the tournament.

Like Girish Ernak, Rajput has a lot of experience under his belt. He has 180 raid points to his name in 62 PKL games. The tall raider will hold the key to Gujarat's success in the raiding department.

Left Cover - Parvesh Bhainswal

Parvesh Bhainswal has become an indispensable part of the Gujarat Giants squad due to his consistent performances over the last three seasons. Bhainswal has been a part of the Ahmedabad-based franchise since they joined the Pro Kabaddi League.

Over the last three seasons, Parvesh has scored 192 tackle points, including 11 High 5s. The seasoned pro was retained by Gujarat ahead of the Pro Kabaddi 2021 Auction.

Center - Rathan K

Young raider Rathan K will make his PKL debut for the Gujarat Giants this season. The Karnataka-based player is a specialist in escapes and jumps.

Rathan K is likely to feature in the starting seven of Gujarat Giants because the Ahmedabad-based franchise is known for backing youngsters.

They signed Rathan up for INR 25 lakh at the auction, which was 2.5 times his base price.

Right Cover - Sunil Kumar (Gujarat Giants Captain)

Sunil Kumar will captain the Gujarat Giants in Pro Kabaddi 2021. Like Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil has been an important member of the Giants squad since their PKL debut.

The right cover defender has scored 179 tackle points in 68 matches at an average of 2.45 tackle points per match. Kumar will be keen to lead the Giants from the front in Pro Kabaddi 2021.

Right In - Ajay Kumar

Services raider Sonu Jaglan has been ruled out of Pro Kabaddi 2021 because of an injury. With Sonu unavailable, Ajay Kumar should be the third raider in the Gujarat Giants' raid attack.

Kumar is a do-or-die raid specialist like Mahendra Rajput. He has earned 183 points in 50 PKL games so far. It goes without saying that the Gujarat Giants have assembled a dangerous raiding attack for Pro Kabaddi 2021.

Right Corner - Ravinder Pahal

Gujarat Giants signed former Dabang Delhi KC defender Ravinder Pahal for a whopping INR 74 lakh at the Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction. Pahal and Girish Ernak will be Gujarat's corner defenders this season.

Nicknamed The Hawk, Ravinder has earned 340 points in 112 PKL matches so far. He has 23 High 5s to his name, and the veteran player will look to add more High 5s to his tally this season.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

