Pro Kabaddi 2021 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details

Pro Kabaddi 2021 will kick off tomorrow evening in Bengaluru with a triple-header. Hosts Bengaluru Bulls will battle former champions U Mumba in the first match, followed by a southern derby between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans.

The night will end with a match featuring the defending champions Bengal Warriors and Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddha.

For the first time in PKL history, the matches will happen with zero fans in attendance. Keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind, the organizers have decided to conduct Pro Kabaddi 2021 in a bio-bubble.

Pro Kabaddi 2021: Live telecast channel list in India

12 teams - Bengaluru Bulls, U Mumba, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, Bengal Warriors, UP Yoddha, Gujarat Giants, Dabang Delhi KC, Puneri Paltan, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers - will participate in Pro Kabaddi 2021.

The first half of the tournament is scheduled to end on January 20, 2022.

Fans across the world are excited for Pro Kabaddi 2021, and here's a list of the channels that will telecast PKL matches in India.

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Maa Gold and Star Suvarna Plus.

Pro Kabaddi 2021: Live Streaming details for PKL matches

All matches of Pro Kabaddi 2021 will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar. Fans can follow the live scores of PKL matches on Sportskeeda and the official website of Pro Kabaddi League.

It will be interesting to see which team emerges as the Pro Kabaddi 2021 winners. Last season, the Bengal Warriors won their first title by defeating Dabang Delhi KC in the summit clash.

