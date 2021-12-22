Pro Kabaddi 2021: Telugu Titans' all-time PKL 7

The Telugu Titans, since their inception, have been one of the most beloved teams in the Pro Kabaddi League. Not only do they have a huge fan base at home, but they are loved by fans in other parts of the country as well. The team is also the home of the poster boy of Indian Kabaddi - Rahul Chaudhari.

Chaudhari has been a one-man army during his six seasons at the franchise. However, the team failed to win a trophy despite Rahul being their lead raider.

During his time on the mat, the Titans missed a playoff berth by a close margin in their first season. But they came close to glory during the second and fourth seasons. Over the years, the team has had some quality players donning the yellow jersey.

On that note, let's take a look at the best seven players to have played for the Telegu Titans.

Left Corner: Vishal Bhardwaj

Vishal Bhardwaj - Image Courtesy: PKL

Vishal made his PKL debut with the Telugu Titans in the fourth edition. However, opportunities were hard to come by. His breakthrough season came in PKL 5, when he scored 71 tackle points in 22 matches, finishing third in the PKL's highest tackle points tally.

Vishal carried his form over the last couple of seasons, where he scored 60 and 62 tackle points, respectively. He was released by the Titans ahead of the Season 8 auction.

Left In: Siddharth Desai

Siddharth Desai - Image Courtesy: PKL

He is just two seasons old in PKL. However, the raider has left everyone in awe with his brutal strength and raiding abilities. He was signed by the Telugu Titans from U Mumba last season and made an impressive debut, scoring 220 points from just 22 matches. He will hold the key to the team's success in the upcoming season.

Left Cover: Meraj Sheykh

The explosive all-rounder from Iran was too hot to handle for the opposition's defense during his two seasons with the Telugu Titans. In his debut season (Season 2), he scored 38 points from 15 matches. However, he was exceptional in the following season, having bagged 27 raid points and 21 tackle points in 14 appearances.

Overall, he has played 29 matches for the Titans, scoring 86 points in total.

Center: Deepak Niwas Hooda

An explosive all-rounder who is known to contribute in all aspects of the game. The Telugu Titans had his services in the first two seasons of the PKL.

In the first season, Hooda played 14 matches, scoring 89 points. In the second season, he improved his performance with 96 points from 15 appearances. Overall, he played 29 matches and had 185 points to his name.

Right Cover: Rajaguru Subramanian

He was part of the Telugu Titans team for the first two seasons, during which he managed to put up a decent performance for the team. In 26 matches, he scored 36 tackle points.

Right In: Rahul Chaudhari

Rahu Chaudhari was the face of the Telugu Titans team for six seasons. In Season 1 he scored 151 raid points, following up with 98 raid points and 9 tackle points in Season 2.

In Season 3, he scored 87 raid points and 12 tackle points. He was adjudged the best raider of Season 4, scoring 146 raid points and 11 tackle points. However, the Telugu Titans lost in the semifinals. In the fifth season, he bagged 193 points, while in Season 6 and 7, he scored 184 and 159 points, respectively.

Right Corner: Abozar Mohajermighani

Abozar Mohajermighani - Image Courtesy: PKL Twitter

Abozar has been with the Telugu Titans for the past two seasons. He made the right corner position his own. He made his debut for the Titans in Season 6 and put up a decent performance, scoring 56 points in 21 matches.

Also Read Article Continues below

Season 7 saw him score just 40 points in 18 matches. The Titans registered just six wins in 22 games. The Iranian player will ply his trade for the Bengal Warriors in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Siddharth Desai to play a key role for the Titans this season? Yes No 6 votes so far