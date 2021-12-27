Pro Kabaddi 2021, Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

The Telugu Titans will square off against the Haryana Steelers in the 18th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on Tuesday.

The Telugu Titans are yet to register their first win of the season as they sit 11th in the league standings with one tied game and one loss after two matches. The Titans shared points in the first game after playing a thrilling 40-40 tie with Tamil Thalaivas. In the second game, they lost 33-34 to Puneri Paltan in a nail-biter.

The Haryana Steelers, too, have had a rough start to the season. They languish at the bottom of the points table after losing their first two matches. The Steelers lost their opening game 39-42 to the Patna Pirates, while the Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated them 40-38 in the second game.

Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers Match Details

Match: Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers, Match 18th, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: December 28th, 2021, Tuesday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7s

Telugu Titans

'Bahubali' Siddharth Desai, with 15 raid points, fought a lone battle for the Titans in the last match. While skipper Rohit Kumar failed to open his account, Ankit Beniwal managed only two raid points.

Ruturaj Koravi and Surinder Singh each earned two tackle points in defense. No changes are expected in their starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Siddharth Desai, Surinder Singh, C Arun, Ankit Beniwal, Rohit Kumar, Ruturaj Koravi, Sandeep Kandola

Haryana Steelers

With 14 raid points in the last game, Vikash Kandola returned to form for the Steelers. Rohit Gulia also contributed seven raid points while Meetu added four raid points.

Surender Nada and Jaideep completed their respective high-5s. They are likely to field an unchanged starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Vikash Kandola, Shrikant Tewthia, Jaideep, Meetu, Rohit Gulia, Mohit, Surender Nada

Today's PKL Match Prediction

The Telugu Titans are failing to close out matches despite being ahead in the game for the majority of the time. In the first game, they let the Thalaivas come back, and the script didn't change against Puneri Paltan as well.

Siddharth Desai is not getting any support in the attack, and it is a significant issue for the Titans to resolve.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Steelers have so far failed to hold on to their nerves at crucial times. The raiders and defenders have done well, but they have also been guilty of giving away unnecessary points at the wrong time.

If the Steelers can work on their naive mistakes, they will go back with their first win of the season.

Prediction: Haryana Steelers are expected to win this game.

Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Siddharth Desai to play a key role for the Titans this season? Yes No 0 votes so far