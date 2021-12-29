Pro Kabaddi 2021, UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Giants: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

On Wednesday, UP Yoddha will be up against Gujarat Giants in the 20th match of Pro Kabaddi 2021.

UP Yoddha have not started on a strong front as they sit 9th in the Pro Kabaddi 2021 points table with one win and two losses from three matches. They lost their last game by a 29-32 margin to the Jaipur Pink Panthers, and the Nitesh Kumar-led side will be eager to bounce back to winning ways quickly.

On the other hand, the Gujarat Giants are 7th in the points table with one win, one loss, and one tied game after three matches. The Giants produced an inspiring performance against Dabang Delhi to share the spoils 24-24 in their last game, and they will now try to get one step ahead by winning this time around.

UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Giants Match Details

Match: UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Giants, Match 20, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: December 29th, 2021, Wednesday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7s

UP Yoddha

Surender Gill completed his Super-10 final match against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. However, Pradeep Narwal and Shrikant Jadav managed only three and four raid points, respectively.

No one in the defense could put up an inspiring performance for the Yoddha as Nitesh Kumar was the best defender on the mat with two raid points.

Rohit Kumar could replace Gurdeep in the starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Gurdeep/Rohit Tomar

Gujarat Giants

Rakesh Narwal was the best raider for the Giants against the Dabang. Sunil Kumar was pivotal in the defense with four tackle points.

Mahender Rajput is likely to replace Sonu Singh in their starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Rakesh Narwal, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rakesh, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Maruti, Mahender Rajput/Sonu Singh

Today's PKL Match Prediction

Both teams are struggling with their respective issues at the moment. Pardeep Narwal looked off-color in the last game that led to their downfall. Moreover, Sumit and Nitesh Kumar are yet to find their feet this season.

Gujarat Giants don't have a strong raiding unit, and if UP's famed defense gets their form back, it would be easier for them to win this contest.

At the same time, Gujarat Giants' defense is not performing to their potential. Ravinder Pahal and Parvesh Bhainswal are yet to fire this season. If it continues, Pardeep & co. are good enough to take advantage of their poor run.

Prediction: UP Yoddha are expected to win this game.

UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Giants live telecast details and channel list

T.V.: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Prasen Moudgal

