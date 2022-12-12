Pro Kabaddi 2022: 4 teams that have finished last in the points table for the most number of times

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) began in 2014, with eight franchises from different cities of India competing against each other to win the coveted championship. After the league's enormous success, PKL organizers introduced four more teams in 2017.

12 teams have been a part of the last four Pro Kabaddi League seasons. In the first four seasons, the eight teams were in one same group, where they played against each other twice, with the top four teams advancing to the semifinals.

Season 5 onwards, the 12 teams were split into two groups of six each. The top three teams from each group made it to the playoffs.

In 2019, the Pro Kabaddi League reverted to its original format, where all 12 teams were in the same group. The top six teams earned an entry into the next round.

Every team aims to top the points table. However, only one team can do so. Similarly, each franchise tries to avoid finishing last, but one team has to take the wooden spoon home.

In this listicle, we will look at the four teams that have finished last for the most number of times in Pro Kabaddi League history.

#4 Telugu Titans - 2 times

Telugu Titans started their Pro Kabaddi 2022 season with a loss against Bengaluru Bulls (Image: PKL)

The Telugu Titans were one of the eight original franchises of the Pro Kabaddi League. Representing the cities of Hyderabad and Vizag, the Titans have finished in the top 4 of the points table twice in nine seasons. They have never made it to the final, while finishing last twice.

The first instance came in PKL 8, where the Titans recorded only one win in 22 matches to finish last with 27 points. PKL 9 was even worse as the Titans managed to score only 15 points in the standings from 22 matches. They retained the 12th position in the points table.

#3 Dabang Delhi KC - 2 times

Dabang Delhi KC are the defending champions of Pro Kabaddi 2022 (Image: PKL)

Another team that joined the PKL in the first season and has finished last twice is Dabang Delhi KC. The Delhi-based outfit took the wooden spoon home in the third season, where they managed only one victory in 14 matches.

Delhi finished last in the Group A points table of the PKL Season 5. They recorded five wins in 22 matches and ended with 38 points.

#2 Puneri Paltan - 2 times

Puneri Paltan finished in the top 2 of the points table this season, but they haven't performed well in the previous seasons. In the first two seasons of the PKL, Pune bagged the eighth position in the points table.

They played 28 matches across the two seasons and managed only four wins. Pune's fortunes changed in Season 3, where they made it to the semifinals for the first time ever.

#1 Tamil Thalaivas have finished last in Pro Kabaddi League points table 3 times

Tamil Thalaivas hold the dubious record of finishing last in the points table despite not participating in the first four seasons. The Chennai-based franchise took the wooden spoon home in Seasons 5, 6 and 7.

They finished 11th in Season 8, narrowly avoiding another last-place finish. The Thalaivas improved their performance by leaps and bounds this year as they have qualified for the PKL 2022 playoffs.

Poll : Will Tamil Thalaivas win PKL 2022? Yes No 0 votes