Pro Kabaddi 2022 Playoffs: Complete schedule, match timings, venue and tickets details

The Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs schedule was finalized after yesterday's Triple Panga. The six teams that have qualified for the playoffs are Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan, Bengaluru Bulls, UP Yoddhas, Tamil Thalaivas, and Dabang Delhi KC.

Haryana Steelers, Gujarat Giants, Patna Pirates, Bengal Warriors, Telugu Titans, and U Mumba have been eliminated from the tournament.

The top two teams - Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan - have directly qualified for the semifinals. The other four teams - Bengaluru Bulls, UP Yoddhas, Tamil Thalaivas, and Dabang Delhi KC - will have to compete in the Eliminators round.

Here is the complete schedule for the Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs and the details of the format.

Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs format and matches list

The first Eliminator match will take place between the third-placed Bengaluru Bulls and sixth-placed Dabang Delhi KC. The second Eliminator will be between the fourth-placed UP Yoddhas and fifth-placed Tamil Thalaivas.

Winners of the two Eliminator matches will advance to the semifinals. Jaipur Pink Panthers have qualified for the first semifinal. They will face the winner of Eliminator 1 between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi KC. Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan will take on the winner of UP Yoddhas vs. Tamil Thalaivas in the second semifinal.

December 13: Bengaluru Bulls vs. Dabang Delhi KC, Eliminator 1, 7:30 pm IST.

December 13: UP Yoddhas vs. Tamil Thalaivas, Eliminator 2, 8:30 pm IST.

December 15: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Winner of Eliminator 1, Semifinal 1, 7:30 pm IST.

December 15: Puneri Paltan vs. Winner of Eliminator 2, Semifinal 2, 8:30 pm IST.

December 17: Final, 8:00 pm IST.

How to book tickets for PKL 2022 playoffs matches?

Mumbai's [email protected] Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium will host the PKL 2022 playoffs. Tickets are up for sale online on the bookmyshow website and app.

