Pro Kabaddi 2022: 5 all-rounders who scored the most points in PKL 9

The Pro Kabaddi 2022 culminated on Saturday with a blockbuster final between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan. The Jaipur-based franchise won the summit clash 33-29 to secure their second championship in PKL history.

Unlike the previous seasons of the Pro Kabaddi, the team with specialist players has emerged as the champions this year. Jaipur Pink Panthers did not have too many all-rounders in the team. They played with three specialist raiders and four specialist defenders in the playing seven.

Overall, the Pro Kabaddi 2022 was not a great season for all-rounders as not a single all-rounder finished in the top 5 of the highest point-scorers of the season.

One of the main reasons behind it could be that very few players were focused on contributing in both departments. If a player achieved success in raiding, he would stay away from trying a tackle. Similarly, a player would not go in to raid if he performed well as a defender.

In this listicle, we will look at the top five all-rounders who earned the most points in the Pro Kabaddi 2022.

#5 Deepak Hooda - 56 points

Deepak Hooda is one of the most successful players in Pro Kabaddi history, but he could not make much of an impact in PKL 9. Playing his first season for the Bengal Warriors, Hooda managed only 56 points from 17 matches. He was dropped from the playing seven after his disappointing showing on the kabaddi mat.

Hooda could not earn a Super 10 or a High 5 this season. Out of his 56 points, 47 came via raiding, and the other nine came in the defensive unit.

#4 Vijay Malik - 82 points

Vijay Malik missed the majority of the matches due to injury this year. He still managed to finish fourth on the list of all-rounders with the most points in the Pro Kabaddi 2022.

Playing for Dabang Delhi KC, Malik earned 82 points in just 11 matches. He played an important role in the team's sixth-place finish.

#3 Mohammadreza Chiyaneh - 89 points

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh dominated the opposition raiders in the Pro Kabaddi 2022. Playing in the left corner position for the Patna Pirates, Chiyaneh earned 84 tackle points. He also scored five points in the raiding department.

During a league-stage match against Dabang Delhi KC, Chiyaneh set a new all-time PKL record by scoring 16 tackle points.

#2 Rohit Gulia - 148 points

Patna Pirates all-rounder Rohit Gulia was one of the top performers for the three-time champions in the Pro Kabaddi 2022. Gulia earned 148 points in 19 matches. Surprisingly, all of those points came via raiding.

The Patna all-rounder attempted 12 tackles in the Pro Kabaddi 2022, with all of them proving to be unsuccessful.

#1 Best all-rounder of Pro Kabaddi 2022: Parteek Dahiya - 183 points

Parteek Dahiya was the find of the season for the Gujarat Giants. Many fans would know that Parteek is the nephew of Deepak Hooda. He seems to be following in his uncle's footsteps on the kabaddi mat as he scored 183 points in PKL 9.

Playing his first season for Gujarat, Parteek scored 178 raid points and five tackle points. He recorded 11 Super 10s this season.

