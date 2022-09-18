Pro Kabaddi 2022: 5 debutants to watch out for

Pro Kabaddi 2022 will get underway on October 7. For the first time in the tournament's history, three cities will play host to the entire season. Previously, the Pro Kabaddi League would follow a caravan-based format, with eight to 12 cities hosting the games.

However, in the 2021-22 season, the organisers decided against having a live audience owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. All matches took place behind closed doors at the Grand Sheraton Hotel in Bengaluru.

This year, fans will return to the arenas to cheer for their favorite Pro Kabaddi League teams and players. Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad will host the ninth edition of the PKL.

Like every season, Pro Kabaddi 2022 will feature several experienced names and some new players. The auction took place last month, and some new names were in the fray.

This upcoming season is likely to see the emergence of new stars. Here's a list of five debutants fans should keep their eyes on during the season.

#1 Most expensive debutant of Pro Kabaddi 2022 - Amirhossein Bastami, Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers surprised kabaddi fans when they shelled out an enormous sum of ₹65.10 lakh at the Pro Kabaddi 2022 auction to sign Amirhossein Bastami. The Iranian all-rounder has never played in the PKL before, but he has some experience of playing at the junior level.

Bastami has shared some video clips of his kabaddi skills on his Instagram account. Fans can see how he can escape the opposition half swiftly while raiding and execute some bold advanced tackles while defending.

If groomed well, Bastami could be an asset for the Haryana Steelers in the Pro Kabaddi League.

#2 Lucky Sharma, Jaipur Pink Panthers

Inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers made history at the PKL 2022 Aucton as they became the first franchise in the league to sign a player from Jammu and Kashmir. Jaipur roped in Lucky Sharma in the Category 'C' of defenders.

Sharma's bio states that he plays kabaddi for Jammu and Kashmir. He plays in the right corner position. It will be exciting to see if he brings something new to the table.

#3 Kiran Magar, U Mumba

Former PKL champions U Mumba stunned the kabaddi universe when they released their star left corner defender Fazel Atrachali this season. They have roped in young Indian player Kiran Magar as one of their options for the left corner position.

U Mumba spent ₹32 lakh to sign Kiran at the auction. He is a former junior national gold medalist and senior national silver medalist. All eyes will be on Kiran when U Mumba play their first match in PKL 2022.

#4 Shankar Gadai, Gujarat Giants

Gujarat Giants have unearthed many talents in the Pro Kabaddi League. Right corner defender Shankar Gadai could be the next name on the list.

Gadai captained Maharashtra in the Senior National Championships, leading the state to their first silver medal. The Giants signed him for ₹30.3 lakh, and it will be interesting to see if they prefer him over Baldev Singh as the right corner defender.

#5 Reza Mirbhagheri, Jaipur Pink Panthers

Jaipur Pink Panthers signed Iranian defender Reza Mirbhagheri for ₹26.8 lakh at the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction. He is a left cover defender who has represented Iran in the Junior World Cup.

Iranian defenders have always brought new styles and tactics to the kabaddi mat. It will be exciting to see how Reza performs in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 season for Jaipur.

