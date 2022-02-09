Pro Kabaddi 2022: 5 defenders who played in PKL 1 and are playing in PKL 8

Pro Kabaddi 2022 action has entertained fans every night since December 22. Despite a COVID-19 outbreak in the competition's bio-bubble, the organizers have ensured that at least one match takes place every night in the eighth PKL season.

Many young players like Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Sagar, Jaideep, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Naveen Kumar, Ajinkya Pawar and several others have performed well in PKL 2022. Some of them have even outshone the experienced names.

Very few of the experienced players, who participated in the inaugural PKL season, are part of the ongoing season. On that note, we will look at the five defenders who played in the first Pro Kabaddi League season in 2014 and are also playing in the ongoing PKL 2022.

#1 Surender Nada

Surender Nada has been one of the most successful defenders in the Pro Kabaddi League. The left corner defender started his journey with U Mumba in 2014 and played an integral role in the team's success during the first three seasons.

Nada earned 61 points from 15 matches in the inaugural season. This year, he is representing the Haryana Steelers and has scored 39 points in 17 games so far.

#2 Vishal Mane

Another defender who donned the U Mumba jersey in the first season and is playing for a different team in PKL 8 is Vishal Mane. The experienced cover defender scored 20 points in 16 matches for the Mumbai-based franchise in 2014.

He is currently a member of the Bengal Warriors squad. Despite being a seasoned campaigner, Vishal has got to play only four games this season, earning three points.

#3 Ravinder Pahal

Right corner defender Ravinder Pahal made his PKL debut for Dabang Delhi KC in 2014. Nicknamed 'The Hawk', Pahal scored 29 points in nine matches that year.

The Gujarat Giants signed him for a whopping ₹74 lakh at the PKL 2021 Auction. Unfortunately, Pahal has missed most of the games for Gujarat this season due to injury issues. So far, he has scored 14 points in eight matches.

#4 Jeeva Kumar

Jeeva Kumar is one of the most experienced defenders in PKL 2022. The veteran cover defender began his PKL journey at U Mumba in 2014, playing alongside Surender Nada and Vishal Mane in the defense.

Kumar has represented multiple franchises in his Pro Kabaddi career. He is currently a part of Dabang Delhi KC and has earned 16 points in 15 games so far.

#5 Dharmaraj Cheralathan

Dharmaraj Cheralathan is one of the few defenders who can play at any position in the defense. He has achieved mastery in playing as a cover defender as well as a corner defender and that too on both sides - right and left.

Also Read Article Continues below

Cheralathan has scored only two points in five matches for the Jaipur Pink Panthers this year. But back in Pro Kabaddi 2014, he played for the Bengaluru Bulls, racking up 52 points from 16 games.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee