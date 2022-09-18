Pro Kabaddi 2022: 5 Raiders who could score most points in PKL 9

There isn't long to go before the ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), which begins on October 7. The coaching staff, players, and fans are all gearing up for the mega-exhibition of kabaddi.

The auction, which was held on August 5 and 6, saw plenty of players switch allegiances, adding to the hype surrounding the event.

The raiders, in particular, are the center of attention in the leadup to the tournament. Pawan Sehrawat and Vikash Khandola both secured record-breaking bids at the auction, with the likes of Deepak Niwas Hooda, Abhishek Singh, and Manjeet also switching teams.

There's always a lot of speculation on who the best raider in the marquee event will be. Let's look at five players who could finish the top point-scorer in PKL 9.

Honorable Mentions: Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers) and Aslam Inamdar (Puneri Paltan).

#5 Guman Singh (U Mumba)

This call could surprise many, with a lot of fans critical of U Mumba's recruitment at the auction. Guman Singh was the only recognized lead raider that U Mumba went for at the auction, and their decision to pull out of the race to sign Pawan Sehrawat caused their supporters a lot of anguish.

They ended up signing Patna Pirates starlet Guman Singh for more than ₹1 crore, and I'm here to tell you that the acquisition could pay off.

Guman was used primarily as a relief raider for the Pirates, but broke into the team after injuries to some of their starters. While his points tally doesn't jump out due to Patna's multi-raider strategy, his Not Out % of 84.5% shows that he isn't easy to send back to the bench.

While coping with the pressure brought on by his huge price tag and leading the raiding unit is easier said than done, this is also an excellent opportunity for Guman Singh. He should do the bulk of the raiding for U Mumba, and if he can carry on in the same vein, expect him to be up there among the top point-scorers in the tournament.

#4 Maninder Singh (Bengal Warriors)

Bengal Warriors captain Maninder Singh should feature in the top raiders' column once again. While he will have the support of Shrikanth Jadhav and Deepak Niwas Hooda, you'd expect Maninder to shoulder the bulk of the raiding responsibilities.

He has been extremely consistent over the last four seasons, scoring close to 200 raid points in each of them. In 22 matches in PKL 8, Maninder has scored a whopping 262 raid points, third only to a superb Arjun Deshwal and Pawan Sehrawat.

ProKabaddi @ProKabaddi The battle lines are drawn ⚔️ The battle lines are drawn ⚔️ https://t.co/eJKRKmojcw

Those numbers are unlikely to drop much in Pro Kabaddi 2022, with Maninder looking to lead the Warriors' charge. He should be among the top point-scoring raiders in PKL 2022.

#3 Vikash Khandola (Bengaluru Bulls)

The second-highest paid player in the history of PKL Auctions, Vikash Khandola should be among the top raiders this season. Signed for a whopping ₹1.70 crore by the Bengaluru Bulls as a replacement for the mercurial Pawan Sehrawat, Vikash will have a lot riding on his shoulders.

However, he is someone who's more than capable of handling the pressure that comes with a hefty price tag.

Vikash is an incredibly consistent raider capable of scoring Super 10s in every game. He has scored close to 180 points in each of the last three seasons and is the side's lead raider.

Playing for a more raider-oriented side this time, Vikash will have the license to go for more points this season. He should end up as one of the best raiders of the tournament.

#2 Naveen Kumar (Dabang Delhi KC)

Will Naveen Kumar help Delhi defend their title?

Dabang Delhi KC's Naveen Kumar should be in the running to become the best raider of Pro Kabaddi 2022. Last two seasons' MVP, Naveen has been one of the breakout stars of the league in recent times. The youngster has displayed sensational form since his debut in PKL season six, scoring a whopping 680 raid points in only 62 matches.

He was one of the driving forces for Dabang Delhi in their maiden title win in PKL eight, scoring 221 points from only 17 matches. Naveen should take on the role of lead raider this season as well, with Vijay Malik in support. Considering how excellent he has been so far, you'd expect Naveen to easily be up there among the top point-scorers of PKL 9.

#1 Pawan Sehrawat (Tamil Thalaivas)

This one is fairly obvious. The record-breaker at the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction, having earned a bid of ₹2.26 crore, Pawan Sehrawat will be playing for the Tamil Thalaivas in PKL 9. However, that should in no way stop him from striking fear in the hearts of opposition defenders whenever he goes in for a raid.

Pawan is arguably at the peak of his powers right now and has been sensational over the last three seasons. The former Bengaluru Bulls captain has scored nearly 300 points in each of the last three seasons, averaging more than 12 raid points per match during that period.

He should do the bulk of the raiding for the Thalaivas and will undoubtedly pick up plenty of points. He is the favorite to finish the season as the highest point-scoring raider.

