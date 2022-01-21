Pro Kabaddi 2022: 5 star players who will aim to perform better in 2nd half of the season

The first half of Pro Kabaddi 2022 concluded last night with a battle between the Tamil Thalaivas and Gujarat Giants, where the Giants emerged victorious 37-35.

All the big names of the kabaddi world have taken part in the tournament. While some of the top stars have continued to perform consistently this year as well, a few others have struggled to get going.

On that note, we will take a look at five star players who could not match fans' expectations in the tournament's first half but will aim to score more in the second half.

#1 Rahul Chaudhari

During the initial seasons in the Pro Kabaddi League, Rahul Chaudhari bulldozed every defensive unit that he faced. Playing for the Telugu Titans, Chaudhari would score heaps of raid points and always remain in the top 10 of the raiders' leaderboard.

However, he is yet to fire for Puneri Paltan. Rahul played four matches for Pune in the first half of PKL 8, scoring only nine raid points. It has indeed been a disappointing performance from him so far and fans will be eager to see him bounce back in the second half.

#2 Rohit Kumar

Telugu Titans captain Rohit Kumar has scored only seven points in six matches of PKL 8. He won the Most Valuable Player award in Season 3 for his consistent raiding performances, but in Pro Kabaddi 2022, he has so far earned only five raid points.

Kumar has missed the Titans' recent matches because of an injury. He will be keen to recover soon and bring his 'A' game to the table in the upcoming matches.

#3 Surinder Singh

Surinder Singh made a name for himself with his excellent tackles for U Mumba. He has taken time to settle down in the Telugu Titans defense this season but performed well in the last match of the first half against the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Singh has earned only 14 points from 11 matches so far. Given how talented he is, he will aim to score at least 20-25 tackle points in the second half.

#4 Fazel Atrachali

Fazel Atrachali, who was the best defender of the seventh PKL season, has scored only 19 tackle points in the ongoing tournament so far. The Iranian defender has the potential to aggregate around 100 tackle points in 22 matches.

However, if he continues to perform the way he has done in PKL 8 so far, he may not even cross the 50 tackle-point mark.

#5 Sunil Kumar

Gujarat Giants captain Sunil Kumar ended the first half of Pro Kabaddi 2022 with a High 5 against Tamil Thalaivas. But before that game, he only scored 13 tackle points from 10 matches.

Kumar is a highly talented player who has always troubled the best raiders in the business with his tackling abilities. Coach Manpreet Singh and all fans of Gujarat Giants will hope that Sunil continues his form after the High 5 against the Thalaivas.

