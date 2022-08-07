Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction: 5 players who were shockingly sold for base price

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction is officially in the history books. The auction happened over the last two days in Mumbai, with 12 teams bidding for kabaddi players from different parts of India and the world.

Pawan Sehrawat, Vikash Kandola, Fazel Atrachali, Guman Singh, and Pardeep Narwal were the most expensive players at this year's auction. While Sehrawat became the first player to earn a bid of more than ₹2 crore in PKL, Pardeep's price tag came down from ₹1.65 crore to ₹90 lakh.

Like Pardeep, the prices of several other players have come down as well. Some of the big names were surprisingly sold at their base price. Here's a list of five such players.

#1 Rahul Chaudhari - ₹10 lakh, Jaipur Pink Panthers

The 'Showman' Rahul Chaudhari will don the Jaipur Pink Panthers jersey for the first time in the Pro Kabaddi League this year. Chaudhari, who was the first poster boy of the league, failed to make an impact last season while playing for Puneri Paltan.

Pune released him ahead of the auction, and only one team raised the paddle when his name came up in Mumbai during the auctions. Abhishek Bachchan's Jaipur Pink Panthers roped him in at his base price of ₹10 lakh. Fans should note that Rahul is the fourth-highest points scorer in PKL history.

#2 Monu Goyat - ₹20 lakh, Telugu Titans

Despite scoring 93 points in 14 matches last season, Monu Goyat did not receive much interest from the bidders at the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction. He was sold at his base price of ₹20 lakh to the Telugu Titans.

Goyat is a former PKL-winning player. In 2018, he was the most expensive player in PKL history, but this year, he got only one bid.

#3 Amit Hooda - ₹10 lakh, Dabang Delhi KC

Former Jaipur Pink Panthers defender Amit Hooda will don the Dabang Delhi KC jersey this season. The Delhi-based franchise bought him at his base price of ₹10 lakh at the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction.

Hooda played only two matches due to injury last season, but in PKL 7, he scored 42 tackle points for Jaipur. Before that, he scored 47 tackle points in the sixth season. His experience will help Delhi a lot.

#4 Abozar Mighani - ₹20 lakh, UP Yoddhas

Iranian defender Abozar Mighani moved to the UP Yoddhas franchise at this year's PKL Auction. Mighani, who has played for the Bengal Warriors, Telugu Titans, and Gujarat Giants in the past, was sold at his base price of ₹20 lakh.

Mighani has earned 203 tackle points in his Pro Kabaddi career. UP Yoddhas will benefit from his experience as a right corner defender.

#5 Siddharth Desai - ₹20 lakh, Telugu Titans

The Telugu Titans signed their former captain Siddharth Desai at his base price of ₹20 lakh at this year's Pro Kabaddi auction. Desai played only three matches last season due to injury, but he is a beastly raider who can destroy any defense on his day. For the record, he has scored close to 500 points from just 46 matches.

It will be interesting to see if the Titans name Desai as their captain for this season. They also have other experienced options available like Surjeet Singh and Monu Goyat.

