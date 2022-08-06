"Category C and D players' mean prices match any middle-class services career" - Anupam Goswami talks about PKL's progress after Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction

Pro Kabaddi League commissioner Anupam Goswami has highlighted how the lives of kabaddi players have changed because of the league. Goswami said that the base price of the Category 'C' and 'D' players in the PKL 2022 Auction was equivalent to that of the salary earned by a middle-class services provider in the starting phase of his career.

The PKL 2022 Auction was a historic event in kabaddi history. Tamil Thalaivas shelled out an enormous sum of ₹2.26 crore to sign Pawan Sehrawat, making him the most expensive player in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Bengaluru Bulls paid ₹1.70 crore to sign Vikash Khandola, while Puneri Paltan spent ₹1.38 to acquire Iranian defender Fazel Atrachali's services.

Fans should note that back when PKL started in 2014, the highest salary for one player was around ₹12 lakh. It shows how much the league has grown.

Speaking at a press conference after the PKL 2022 Auction, league commissioner Anupam Goswami said:

"What we do is we have the base categories. Category B, the mean price (of players sold), is well over 50% of the base price. Category A, which is a star category, goes 200% of the base price."

"Even if we look at Categories C and D, the mean prices will match any middle-class services career at a starting level. We think that the player prices are working well," he added.

Player purse will surely increase: Anupam Goswami on Pro Kabaddi League's salaries

This year, the auction purse of each franchise was increased to ₹4.4 crore. When asked if there will be another increase in the purse value soon, Anupam Goswami replied:

"The player purse will surely increase. We have not kept it for all time and I am sure you are going to see a higher purse in the 10th season."

It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in the ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. The season is likely to start on October 22.

