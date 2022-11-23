Pro Kabaddi 2022, Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls: Who will win today’s PKL match 97, and telecast details

Bengal Warriors will square off against Bengaluru Bulls in the 97th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Wednesday (November 23). On that note, let’s take a look at the Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Prediction.

Only two points separate the Bengaluru Bulls from the table-toppers at the moment. They are currently placed in the second position with 10 wins and five losses from 16 games. Meanwhile, the Bengal Warriors currently sit ninth in the points table with seven wins and six losses from 15 games.

Bengal Warriors are facing a tough time in the tournament as they have won only twice in their previous five matches. They are coming off a disappointing 35-30 loss against Tamil Thalaivas in their previous game. They have a tough task ahead as they face an in-form Bengaluru Bulls in their upcoming match.

After being undefeated for four consecutive games, the Bengaluru Bulls lost to table toppers Puneri Paltan 35-33 in a nail-biting game. However, they are still favorites to win the season and a win in this game will once again take them all the way to the top of the points table.

Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 97

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls Form Guide in PKL 2022

Bengal Warriors: LWLWT

Bengaluru Bulls: LWWWW

Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls Squad, PKL 2022

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Parveen Satpal, Sakthivel R, Manoj Gowda K, Balaji D, R Guhan, Parshant Kumar, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Akash Pikalmunde, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Soleiman Pahlevani, Shrikant Jadhav, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Girish Maruti Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Vinod Kumar, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Surender Nada, Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Shubham Shinde, and Rohit

Bengaluru Bulls: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, GB More, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Sudhakar Krishanth Kadam, Vinod Lachmayya Naik, Rahul Khatik, Bharat Naresh, Sachin Narwal, Lal Mohar Yadav, Rohit Kumar, Yash Hooda, Aman Antil, Vikash Kandola, Nageshor Tharu, Rajnesh Narwal, and Harmanjit Singh.

Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7

BEN Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Bengal Warriors Probable 7

Maninder Singh (C), Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, Deepak Hooda, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde and Surender Nada

BLR Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Bengaluru Bulls Probable 7

Mahender Singh (C), Vikash Kandola, Mayur Kadam, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal and Aman

Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls Today PKL Match Prediction

Maninder Singh was the star performer for Bengal Warriors in their previous match against Tamil Thalaivas, as the raider scored an impressive 15 points in the game. He got no support from any player and the team lost the game in a close contest. The skipper will look to get more support from other players of the team in their upcoming match.

The star raiding duo of Neeraj Narwal and Bharat once again proved their worth in their previous game against Puneri Paltan, scoring an impressive 10 and 9 points respectively. However, they lacked support from other players as the team came up short by the barest of margins.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls to win the match.

Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

Poll : Who will win the match? Bengal Warriors Bengaluru Bulls 0 votes