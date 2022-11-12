Pro Kabaddi 2022, Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants: Who will win today’s PKL match 73, and telecast details

Bengal Warriors will square off against Gujarat Giants in the 73rd game of the Pro Kabaddi League on Saturday (November 12).

Both teams are struggling at the bottom of the points table and need to play well to make the next round. The Warriors are ninth in the points table with five wins and four losses from 11 games. The Giants, meanwhile, are 11th with five wins and as many losses from 11 games.

The Warriors have lost only once in their last five games. They are coming off a nail-biting 41-41 tie against UP Yoddhas and will look to continue their undefeated streak to go up the points table.

Meanwhile, after back-to-back losses, the Giants registered a hard-fought 46-44 win against Bengaluru Bulls in their previous fixture. Gujarat face a tough challenge next, as they will have to contend with an in-form Maninder Singh.

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 73

Date & Time: Saturday, November 12, 2022; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Form Guide in PKL 2022

Bengal Warriors: T-W-T-L-W

Gujarat Giants: W-L-L-W-L

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Squad, PKL 2022

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh, Parveen Satpal, Sakthivel R, Manoj Gowda K, Balaji D, R Guhan, Parshant Kumar, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Akash Pikalmunde, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Soleiman Pahlevani, Shrikant Jadhav, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Girish Maruti Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Vinod Kumar, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Surender Nada, Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Shubham Shinde, and Rohit

Gujarat Giants

Rinku Narwal, Ujjval Singh, Rakesh, Sonu, Sawin, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Baldev Singh, Purna Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Rohan Singh, Chandran Ranjit, Gaurav Chhikhara, Dong Geon Lee, Sonu Singh, Sohit Malik, Pardeep Kumar, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Arkam Shaikh, Sandeep Kandola, Vinod Kumar, Kapil, Sourav Gulia, Young Chang Ko, Manuj

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7s

BEN Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Bengal Warriors Probable 7

Maninder Singh (C), Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, Deepak Hooda, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde and Girish Ernak

GUJ Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Gujarat Giants Probable 7

Chandran Ranjit (C), Rakesh, Vijin Thangadurai, Arkam Shaikh, Parteek Dahiya,, Manuj and Rinku Narwal

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Today PKL Match Prediction

Maninder Singh continues to shine, as he destroyed UP’s defense in the last game with 18 crucial points. He got much-needed support from the defensive unit, as Girish Ernak, Shubham Shinde and Manoj Gowda were among the scorers.

Meanwhile, the Giants are working as a unit. Parteek Dahiya and Rakesh Sungroya were the stars in the raiding department, scoring 16 and 10 points respectively. Rinku Narwal and Manuj led the defense, scoring four and three points respectively.

Prediction: Bengal Warriors to win

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

