Pro Kabaddi 2022, Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

The Gujarat Giants will lock horns with the Bengal Warriors in Match 86 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22.

The Warriors have had a mixed season so far as they sit sixth in the league standings with seven wins, six losses and one tied game. The defending champions made an excellent start to their title defense but lost steam midway through.

The Bengal-based franchise seem to be back on track with three wins in their last four matches. This includes a 41-22 win over the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their most recent fixture.

The Giants, meanwhile, have had a difficult time on the mat this season. They are 11th in the points table with four wins, six losses and three tied games. The Gujarat-based franchise have managed two wins in their last three matches, including a 32-26 win over the Haryana Steelers in the previous game.

The Warriors defeated the Giants 31-28 in an earlier meeting this season. The defending champions will be eyeing another victory to enter the top three. Meanwhile, the Giants will be eager to build upon their newfound momentum to get closer to the playoff spots with yet another win.

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Match Details

Match: Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants, Match 86, Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Date and Time: 1st February 2022, Tuesday, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7s

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh scored 13 raid points in the last match against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Meanwhile, Ran Singh produced another sturdy display in the defense with four tackle points.

No changes are expected in the starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Maninder Singh, Amit Nirwal, Vishal Mane, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, Ran Singh.

Gujarat Giants

With 11 raid points, Ajay Kumar completed a Super-10 against the Steelers in the last match. Meanwhile, Pardeep Kumar also added nine raid points in attack. Parvesh Bhainswal and Girish Maruti bagged three tackle points apiece on defense.

Hadi Oshtorak could replace Mahendra Rajput in the starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Ajay Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Pardeep Kumar, Mahendra Rajput, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Maruti.

Today's PKL Match Prediction

The Warriors' attack has been performing decently in the presence of Maninder Singh, Sukesh Hegde and Mohammad Nabibakhsh. Meanwhile, the addition of Ran Singh has provided much-needed solidity to their defense.

Meanwhile, the Giants did well in the attack against the Steelers in the last match. However, they will need to produce such performances consistently to win games.

Prediction: Bengal Warriors are likely to win this fixture.

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

