Pro Kabaddi 2022, Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Who will win today’s PKL match 26, and telecast details

Bengal Warriors are set to face Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 26th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Tuesday (18th October). On that note, let’s take a look at the Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match prediction.

After losing their opening game, the Bengal Warriors roared back into form by winning the next three games. They currently sit third in the points table with three wins and one loss after four matches. They defeated the Patna Pirates 54-26 in their previous fixture and will be eager to extend their winning run with another victory.

Jaipur Pink Panthers have also had a similar run so far. They also lost their opening game but bounced back by winning the next three games.

The Pink Panthers are second in the league standings with three wins and a single loss after four respective matches. They toppled the Gujarat Giants 25-18 in their previous match.

The champions of the inaugural season will be eager to notch up the fourth straight win.

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 26

Date & Time: Tuesday, 18th October 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Form Guide in PKL 2022

Bengal Warriors: WWWL

Jaipur Pink Panthers: WWWL

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Squad, PKL 2022

Bengal Warriors: Manoj Gowda K, Balaji D, Parveen Satpal, Sakthivel R, Maninder Singh, R Guhan, Parshant Kumar, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Soleiman Pahlevani, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Akash Pikalmunde, Shrikant Jadhav, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Surender Nada, Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Girish Maruti Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Vinod Kumar, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Shubham Shinde, and Rohit.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Rahul Chaudhari, Lucky Sharma, Reza Mirbagheri, Navneet, Ajith V Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Nitin Chandel, Nitin Panwar, Devank, Bhavani Rajput, Woosan KO, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Deepak, Ankush, and Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade.

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7

BEN Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Bengal Warriors Probable 7

Maninder Singh (C), Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, Deepak Hooda, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde, Girish Maruti.

JAI Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable 7

Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar (C), Abhishek KS, Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith, Sahul Kumar, Ankush.

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Today PKL Match Prediction

The Bengal Warriors raiders are breathing fire in the attack as Maninder Singh and Shrikant Jadhav are dismantling the oppositions for fun. Meanwhile, their defenders have also been solid to hold the fort.

At the same time, Jaipur Pink Panthers are doing a decent job in the defence. However, their raiders haven’t been consistent so far. The Pink Panthers will have to perform as a unit if they want to stop Bengal Warriors.

Prediction: Bengal Warriors are expected to emerge as the winners in this contest.

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

