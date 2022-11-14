Pro Kabaddi 2022, Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan: Who will win today’s PKL match 78, and telecast details

The Bengal Warriors will square off against Puneri Paltan in the 78th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Monday (November 14). On that note, let’s take a look at the Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan match prediction.

The Bengal Warriors have picked up the pace at the right time in the tournament, as they are undefeated in their last four games. They are currently placed seventh in the points table with six wins and four losses from 12 games. Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan is just two points behind the table toppers with seven wins and four losses from 13 games.

After a slow start, the Bengal Warriors have picked up the pace at the right time in the tournament. They are currently on an undefeated streak of four games, including a huge 46-27 win over the Gujarat Giants in their previous fixture. In their upcoming fixture, they will look to continue their winning streak as they face an in-form Puneri Paltan.

Puneri Paltan is now finding it difficult to win close games after a great start to the season. They are coming off a nail-biting 34-33 loss against U Mumba in their previous fixture. They have now lost twice within a span of three games. They will look to get back to winning ways and once again make it to the top of the points table.

Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 78

Date & Time: Monday, November 14, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Wrestling Hall, Balewadi, Pune

Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan Form Guide in PKL 2022

Bengal Warriors: W T W T L

Puneri Paltan: L W L W W

Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan Squad, PKL 2022

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Parveen Satpal, Sakthivel R, Manoj Gowda K, Balaji D, R Guhan, Parshant Kumar, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Akash Pikalmunde, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Soleiman Pahlevani, Shrikant Jadhav, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Girish Maruti Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Vinod Kumar, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Surender Nada, Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Shubham Shinde, and Rohit.

Puneri Paltan: Fazel Atrachali, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Shubham Nitin Shelke, Sombir, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahendra Prasad, and Govind Gurjar.

Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7

BEN Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Bengal Warriors Probable 7

Maninder Singh (C), Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, Deepak Hooda, Shrikant Jadhav, Sakthivel R, and Girish Ernak

PUN Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Puneri Paltan Probable 7

Fazel Atrachali (C), Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Mohit Goyat, Aslam Inamdar, and Sombir.

Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan Today PKL Match Prediction

Maninder Singh and Shrikant Jadhav destroyed Gujarat's defense in their previous game, as the raiding duo picked up 12 and 10 points, respectively. They were brilliantly supported by Sakthivel R and Surender Nada in the defense, who picked up 4 and 3 points, respectively.

Mohit Goyat was the lone warrior for Puneri Paltan against U Mumba, as he scored an impressive 13 points in the game. The defense of the team leaked too many points, as the Pune franchise fell short by just one point in the end. The defense of the team needs to find their lost form as they face an in-form Maninder Singh in the next game.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan is expected to win this match.

Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

Poll : Who will win the match? Puneri Paltan Bengal Warriors 0 votes