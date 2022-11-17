Pro Kabaddi 2022, Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans: Who will win today’s PKL match 85, and telecast details

Bengal Warriors will square off against Telugu Titans in the 85th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Friday (November 18). On that note, let’s take a look at the Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans match prediction.

Bengal Warriors have regained their lost form in their previous five matches, as they are eighth in the points table with six wins and five losses from 13 games. Meanwhile, Telugu Titans are still struggling at the bottom of the points table with only one win and 13 losses from 14 games.

Bengal Warriors are playing really well at the moment as they have lost only once in their previous five matches. However, they are coming off a disappointing 43-27 loss against Puneri Paltan in their previous match. The Warriors need to get back on track as they face the struggling Telugu Titans in their upcoming match.

Nothing has gone Telugu’s way this season as they are still winless in their previous five games. They are coming off a 41-30 loss against UP Yoddhas in their previous match.

Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 85

Date & Time: Friday, November 18, 2022, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans Form Guide in PKL 2022

Bengal Warriors: L W T W T

Telugu Titans: L L L L L

Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans Squad, PKL 2022

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Parveen Satpal, Sakthivel R, Manoj Gowda K, Balaji D, R Guhan, Parshant Kumar, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Akash Pikalmunde, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Soleiman Pahlevani, Shrikant Jadhav, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Girish Maruti Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Vinod Kumar, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Surender Nada, Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Shubham Shinde, and Rohit.

Telugu Titans: Monu Goyat, Muhammed Shihas S, Vinay, Prince, Palla Ramakrishna, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Mohit, Nitin, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Aman Kadian, Abhishek Singh, Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, Mohit Pahal, Parvesh Bhainswal, Adarsh T, Siddharth Desai, Vishal Bhardwaj, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Surjeet Singh, K Hanumanthu, and Ravinder.

Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7s

BEN Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Bengal Warriors Probable 7s

Maninder Singh (C), Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, Deepak Hooda, Shrikant Jadhav, Sakthivel R and Girish Ernak.

TEL Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Telugu Titans Probable 7s

Surjeet Singh (C), Siddharth Desai, Abhishek Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ankit, Vishal Bhardwaj and Monu Goyat.

Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans Today PKL Match Prediction

Maninder Singh was the lone warrior for Bengal Warriors, scoring 14 crucial points against Puneri Paltan in their previous fixture. He got no support from any other raider or defender as the team lost the match by a massive 16-point margin.

It was a similar story for Telugu Titans as only Siddharth Desai has been a consistent performer for his team this season. He scored 18 crucial points against Bengaluru Bulls but the team lost by a huge 11-point margin. Desai needs more support from other players in the team in upcoming matches.

Prediction: Bengal Warriors to win the match

Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

Poll : Who will win the match? Bengal Warriors Telugu Titans 0 votes