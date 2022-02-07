Pro Kabaddi 2022, Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

It will be a bottom-of-the-table clash on Monday as the Bengal Warriors are up against the Telugu Titans in Match 101 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

The Warriors have had a disappointing run this season as they sit 11th in the league standings with seven wins, nine losses and one tied game. The defending champions have completely lost momentum with four losses in their last five matches, including a 29-38 defeat against the Patna Pirates in their previous fixture.

The Titans, on the other hand, have already crashed out of the competition. They are languishing in last position in the points table with only a single win, twelve losses, and three tied games. The Titans lost their previous game to UP Yoddha 35-39 and are still searching for their second win of the season.

While the Titans have nothing to lose now, it is a must-win match for the defending champions. The Warriors defeated the Titans 28-27 in a thriller of a contest earlier this season. They will look to repeat the performance to earn a vital victory to keep their title defense alive.

Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans Match Details

Match: Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans, Match 101, Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Date and Time: 7th February 2022, Monday, 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7s

Bengal Warriors

Manoj Gowda and Mohammad Nabibakhsh scored eight raid points each in their last match against the Pirates. Meanwhile, no one made a substantial contribution to the defense. Amit Nirwal could replace Parveen Satpal in the starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Manoj Gowda, Ran Singh, Abozar Mighani, Ravindra Kumawat, Amit Nirwal/Parveen Satpal.

Telugu Titans

Rajnish completed his Super-10 with 11 raid points against UP Yoddha in the last match while Sandeep Kandola earned three tackle points in the defense. Adarsh T could replace Manish in the starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Rajnish, Surinder Singh, Manish/Adarsh T, Prince D, Ankit Beniwal, Akash Choudhary, Sandeep Kandola.

Today's PKL Match Prediction

Maninder Singh had a rare off-day against the Pirates. But the Warriors' attack still looks sorted, with Mohammad Nabibakhsh and Manoj Gowda bringing raid points.

However, the same can't be said about their defense. They had another dismal defensive performance, which has been the principal reason for their downfall this season.

Meanwhile, the Titans have been hit hard by injuries this campaign. Rajnish's return has boosted their attacking prospects, which was visible against Yoddhas in the previous fixture. If they could shore up their defense a little bit, they could pick up their second win of the season.

Prediction: Bengal Warriors are expected to win this contest.

Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans live telecast details and channel list

T.V.: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

