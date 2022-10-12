Pro Kabaddi 2022, Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors: Who will win today’s PKL match 14, and telecast details

The Bengaluru Bulls are all set to lock horns with the Bengal Warriors in the 14th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Wednesday, October 12. On that note, let’s take a look at the Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Match Prediction.

The Bulls have made a fantastic start to the new Pro Kabaddi season and sit second in the points table with two wins in two matches. They defeated Puneri Paltan 41-39 in their previous fixture and will be eyeing a hat-trick of wins early in the season.

The Warriors, meanwhile, are fifth in the points table with a win and a loss after two matches. After losing their opening game, they bounced back in style by dismantling the Telugu Titans 45-25 in their previous fixture. Bengal will now look to build on their momentum from that massive victory.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 14.

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Form Guide in PKL 2022

Bengaluru Bulls: WW.

Bengal Warriors: WL.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Squad, PKL 2022

Bengaluru Bulls: GB More, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Yash Hooda, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav, Rohit Kumar, Aman Antil, Vinod Lachmayya Naik, Sachin Narwal, Rajnesh Narwal, Vikash Kandola, Rahul Khatik, Bharat Naresh, Sudhakar Krishanth Kadam, and Harmanjit Singh.

Bengal Warriors: R Guhan, Parshant Kumar, Manoj Gowda K, Maninder Singh, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Akash Pikalmunde, Shrikant Jadhav, Soleiman Pahlevani, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Girish Maruti Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Surender Nada, Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Vinod Kumar, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Balaji D, Parveen Satpal, Sakthivel R, Shubham Shinde, and Rohit.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7

Bulls Team News

Every player is available for selection.

Bengaluru Bulls Probable 7

Vikash Kandola, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh (C), Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Aman.

Warriors Team News

Iranian player Soleiman Pahlevani is available for selection.

Bengal Warriors Probable 7

Maninder Singh (C), Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, Deepak Hooda, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde, Girish Maruti.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Today Pro Kabaddi League Match Prediction

The Bulls had a complete team performance against the Puneri Paltan in their last game to pick up a second successive win in this year's Pro Kabaddi League.

Their raiders were relentless in attack, while their defenders did a decent job on the other side of the mat. However, there is still room for improvement on both ends.

Meanwhile, the attacking trio of the Warriors roared back to form in some style against the Telugu Titans. It is a warning sign for the rest of the teams in the league as the Warriors could be an unstoppable force if Maninder Singh, Deepak Hooda, and Shrikant Jadhav hit top form.

Prediction: Bengal Warriors are likely to win this Pro Kabaddi game against Bengaluru Bulls.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First.

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar.

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda.

