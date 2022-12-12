Pro Kabaddi 2022, Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC: Who will win today’s PKL Eliminator 1, and telecast details

Bengaluru Bulls will square off against Dabang Delhi KC in the Eliminator 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Tuesday, December 13. On that note, let’s take a look at the Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC match prediction.

The Bengaluru Bulls have been in red-hot form this season as they have lost only twice in their previous five games. They finished third in the points table with 13 wins and eight losses from 22 games. The team have a tough task ahead as they gear up to face defending champions Dabang Delhi KC in the first Eliminator.

The defending champions Dabang Delhi KC have had a mixed run in the competition. A hard-fought 46-46 tie against the Bengal Warriors in their last game earned them a place in the knockout round of the competition.

They finished sixth in the points table with 10 wins and as many losses from 22 games. The team needs to step up if they wish to defend their title this season as they get ready to face an in-form Bengaluru side in the first Eliminator.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Eliminator 1

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai

Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC Form Guide in PKL 2022

Bengaluru Bulls: LWWLW

Dabang Delhi KC: TWLTL

Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC Squad, PKL 2022

Bengaluru Bulls: Mahender Singh, Mayur Kadam, GB More, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Sudhakar Krishanth Kadam, Vinod Lachmayya Naik, Rahul Khatik, Bharat Naresh, Sachin Narwal, Lal Mohar Yadav, Rohit Kumar, Yash Hooda, Aman Antil, Vikash Kandola, Nageshor Tharu, Rajnesh Narwal, and Harmanjit Singh.

Dabang Delhi KC: Naveen Kumar, Krishan Dhull, Ashish Narwal, Reza Katoulinezhad, Monu, Ravi Kumar, Aakash, Tejas Maruti Patil, Ashu Malik, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal Lather, Suraj Panwar, Vijay Malik, Dipak, Manjeet, Md. Liton Ali, Vinay Kumar, Amit Hooda, Anil Kumar, and Vijay.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7

BLR Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Bengaluru Bulls Probable 7

Mahender Singh (C), Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Mayur Kadam, Saurabh Nandal, and Aman

DEL Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Dabang Delhi KC Probable 7

Naveen Kumar (C), Deepak, Vishal, Ashu Malik, Vijay Malik, Amit Hooda, and Sandeep Dhull

Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC Today PKL Match Prediction

Bengaluru Bulls have played as a combined unit throughout the season. Bharat has led the raiding department of the team superbly as he is the second-best raider in the tournament, scoring an impressive 257 raid points from 21 games.

However, Saurabh Nandal has supported their Raiders brilliantly as he is the third-best defender in the tournament, scoring 61 tackle points from 21 games.

Naveen Kumar led the recovery of Dabang Delhi KC as the skipper stood third on the top raider list, scoring an impressive 246 raid points from 22 games. Meanwhile, Vishal led the defensive unit as the defender notched up 58 points in 21 games. All the other players in the team will need to support their skipper if they wish to defend their title this season.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls are favorites to win this match.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

