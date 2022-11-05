Pro Kabaddi 2022, Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants: Who will win today’s PKL match 62, and telecast details

Bengaluru Bulls will square off against Gujarat Giants in the 62nd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Sunday (November 6). On that note, let’s take a look at the Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants match prediction.

The Bengaluru Bulls are currently unstoppable in the tournament. They are second in the points table with six wins and three losses from 10 games. Meanwhile, the Gujarat Giants have dropped a couple of games on the trot. They currently sit ninth in the points table with four wins and five losses from 10 games.

After being undefeated for five successive games, the Bengaluru Bulls lost 29-27 in a nail-biting thriller against the Haryana Steelers in their previous fixture. As a result, the Bengaluru Bulls will look to get back to winning ways and once again claim the top spot in the points table.

The Gujarat Giants suffered a 45-40 defeat in a high-scoring game against the Bengal Warriors in their previous fixture. Gujarat faces a tough challenge to take down a strong Bengaluru side in their upcoming match.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 62

Date & Time: November 6, 2022, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Form Guide in PKL 2022

Bengaluru Bulls: L W W T W

Gujarat Giants: L L W L W

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Squad, PKL 2022

Bengaluru Bulls: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, GB More, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Sudhakar Krishanth Kadam, Vinod Lachmayya Naik, Rahul Khatik, Bharat Naresh, Sachin Narwal, Lal Mohar Yadav, Rohit Kumar, Yash Hooda, Aman Antil, Vikash Kandola, Nageshor Tharu, Rajnesh Narwal, and Harmanjit Singh.

Gujarat Giants: Rinku Narwal, Ujjval Singh, Rakesh, Sonu, Sawin, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Baldev Singh, Purna Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Rohan Singh, Chandran Ranjit, Gaurav Chhikhara, Dong Geon Lee, Sonu Singh, Sohit Malik, Pardeep Kumar, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Arkam Shaikh, Sandeep Kandola, Vinod Kumar, Kapil, Sourav Gulia, Young Chang Ko, Manuj.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7

BLR Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Bengaluru Bulls Probable 7

Vikash Kandola, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Aman.

GUJ Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Gujarat Giants Probable 7

Rakesh, Vijin Thangadurai, Arkam Shaikh, Parteek Dahiya, Chandran Ranjit, Shankar Gadai and Sandeep Kandola

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Today PKL Match Prediction

Bharat continued his brilliant form against the Haryana Steelers as he notched up an impressive super 10. However, no other raider or defender offered him any kind of support, and as a result, Bengaluru lost the game by the barest of margins.

Parteek Dahiya, on the other hand, was the star for Gujarat Giants in their previous fixture, scoring 12 points. However, the defense of the team has absolutely no clue against the in-form Maninder Singh. The onus will once again be on the defenders to step up against a strong Bengaluru side.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls are expected to win this match.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

