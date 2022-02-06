Pro Kabaddi 2022, Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants: Who will win today’s PKL match, and telecast details

Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with Gujarat Giants in the 99th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The Bulls have failed have struggled for consistency in the second half of the season. They have managed only two wins in their last five games. The Bulls played out a close 36-36 tie against Dabang Delhi KC in their last game. With nine wins, seven defeats and two ties, the Bulls are third in the points table with 54 points.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants continue to languish in the bottom half of the table. With just five wins, seven defeats and three ties from 15 games, they are 11th in the points table with 38 points. The Giants have three wins from their last five games. However, they suffered a thumping 43-23 defeat against Patna Pirates in their previous game.

The Bulls will be desperate for a win to consolidate their position in the top six, having beat Gujarat in their previous meeting. However, Gujarat will be keen to avenge that defeat in this game.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants, Match 99, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22.

Date and Time: 6th February 2022, Sunday; 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Probable Playing 7s

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Sehrawat once again led from the front, and seemed in good touch against Delhi, picking up 16 raid points. However, Bengaluru need their other raiders to support Sehrawat. Their defence has looked shaky, with Ankit and Saurabh Nandal picking up only two tackle points apiece.

Probable Playing 7: More GB, Pawan Sehrawat, Mohit Sehrawat, Saurabh Nandal, Ankit, Bharat, Aman.

Gujarat Giants

Gujarat suffered a hefty defeat against Patna in their last game. Mahendra Ganesh Rajput was their top scorer in the game with five raid and one tackle point. Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar picked up only two tackle points apiece. Gujarat will need to up their game against a dangerous Pawan Sehrawat.

Probable Playing 7: Ajay Kumar, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Pardeep Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Sunil Kumar, Hadi Oshtorak.

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

The Bengaluru Bulls haven’t been as consistent as they were in the first half of the competition. The dependency on Pawan has cost the team.

Moreover, the defence has not been consistent as well, and has looked indecisive on many occasions. With only a few games left, the Bulls have to pick themselves up, and perform as a unit to remain in the top six.

Meanwhile, things have been a lot worse for the Gujarat Giants, as they are struggling in the bottom half of the points table. The biggest challenge for them will be to keep Sehrawat quiet. However, their defence hasn’t been threatening enough. So the Bulls will fancy their chances of winning this clash.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls to win this game.

Live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

