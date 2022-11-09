Pro Kabaddi 2022, Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers: Who will win today’s PKL match 68, and telecast details

The Bengaluru Bulls will play against the Haryana Steelers in the 68th match of the Pro Kabaddi League PKL season 9 on Wednesday, November 9. On that note, let’s take a look at the Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers match prediction.

The Bengaluru Bulls have been riding high on the back of impressive performances from Bharat in the raiding department. They are currently third in the points table. They have slipped to third because of losses in their last two games. They lost a close game against the Gujarat Giants by 46-44.

The Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, are 10th in the points table. While it looked like they have got the momentum to win the game, they lost their grip on the match. They lost their last game against the Patna Pirates by 41-32.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 68

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers Form Guide in PKL 2022

Bengaluru Bulls: LLWWT

Haryana Steelers: LTWTW

Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers Squad, PKL 2022

Bengaluru Bulls: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, GB More, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Sudhakar Krishanth Kadam, Vinod Lachmayya Naik, Rahul Khatik, Bharat Naresh, Sachin Narwal, Lal Mohar Yadav, Rohit Kumar, Yash Hooda, Aman Antil, Vikash Kandola, Nageshor Tharu, Rajnesh Narwal, and Harmanjit Singh.

Haryana Steelers: Joginder Singh Narwal, Meetu, Jaideep, Naveen, Ankit, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vinay, Mohit, Lovepreet Singh, Manish Gulia, Amirhossein Bastami, Monu, Harsh, Sunny, Manjeet, Nitin Rawal, Sushil, K Prapanjan, and Rakesh Narwal.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers Probable playing 7

BLR Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Bengaluru Bulls Probable 7

Vikash Kandola, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh (c), Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, and Saurabh Nandal, Aman.

HAR Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Haryana Steelers Probable 7

Manjeet, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, Meetu Sharma, K Prapanjan, Amirhossein Bastami, and Nitin Rawal (c).

Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers Today Match Prediction

The Haryana Steelers are excellent at raiding, but their defense has leaked points. If the Steelers want to compete with the Bulls, they must strengthen their defense. Bengaluru Bulls are simultaneously working as a team.

Mahender Singh and Saurabh Nandal are not letting opposition raiders get away with points while Bharat and Vikash Kandola are shredding through defenders. The Bulls will want to keep up their momentum and prolong their winning streak.

Match Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls are predicted to triumph in this match.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

