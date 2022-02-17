Pro Kabaddi 2022, Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

Bengaluru Bulls and Haryana Steelers clash in the 125th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 on Thursday.

The Bengaluru Bulls faced yet another close defeat against the Patna Pirates last time out. They are now placed sixth in the table, having collected 61 points from 10 wins, nine defeats and two ties.

The Bulls continue to have a tough time with just two wins in their last five games. This is now a must-win match for them to keep their hopes of making the playoffs alive.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Steelers are in fourth spot with 63 points. They have 10 wins and seven defeats from 20 games.

The Haryana Steelers are in great form, having won four of their last five matches. They are coming off a 37-26 victory over U Mumba in their previous game. Haryana will look to further consolidate their position and move up the table.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers, Match 125, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22

Date and Time: February 17, 2022, Thursday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7s

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Sehrawat once again failed to remain on the mat for a long period, which has been the story for the Bulls this season. He could only manage to pick up seven raid points. While Chandran Ranjit also bagged seven raid points, Bharat failed to make a significant contribution.

Saurabh Nandal, Jaideep, Mahender Singh, and Mayur Kadam were amongst the tackle points but the defense failed to perform in tandem, which eventually cost them their last game.

Probable Starting 7: More GB, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Bharat, Aman.

Haryana Steelers

Vikash Kandola led from the front against U Mumba. He had a stellar night with 13 raid points and a tackle point as well. Ashish also put up a good all-round show with 10 raids and three tackle points. Surender Nada managed to pick up three tackle points as well.

It was a good outing for Haryana, although they will expect their defense to put up a better performance this time around.

Probable Starting 7: Ashish, Vikash Kandola, Surender Nada, Meetu Mahender, Jaideep Kuldeep, Mohit, Vijay Kumar

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

The Bengaluru Bulls have struggled for consistency in the second half of the season. An evident dip in Pawan’s form has cost the side. The defense has not been consistent either. The Bulls will be under pressure as this is a must-win game to keep their hopes of staying in the competition alive.

The Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, are going through a good patch of form. They have been doing well as a unit. If they can manage to keep Pawan quiet for a long period, they will have a clear edge in this contest. The likes of Vikash and Ashish will be a threat to the Bulls in this match.

Prediction: Haryana Steelers to beat Bengaluru Bulls in this fixture.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2 HD.

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this encounter? Bengaluru Bulls Haryana Steelers 3 votes so far