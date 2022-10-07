Pro Kabaddi 2022, Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans: Who will win today’s PKL match 2, and telecast details

The Bengaluru Bulls will take on the Telugu Titans in the second match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 on Friday, October 7. The match will take place at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

On that note, let's take a look at the Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans Match Prediction.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 2

Date & Time: Friday, October 7; 8.30 pm

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans PKL 2021 Season Record

Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League 2021:

Matches Played - 22

Won - 11

Lost - 9

Tie - 2

Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 2021:

Matches Played - 22

Won - 1

Lost - 17

Tie - 4

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans Squad, PKL 2022

Bengaluru Bulls: Mayur Kadam, Yash Hooda, Rohit Kumar, Mahender Singh, GB More, Saurabh Nandal, Aman Antil, Vinod Lachmayya Naik, Bharat Naresh, Rajnesh Narwal, Vikash Kandola, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav, Sachin Narwal, Rahul Khatik, Sudhakar Krishanth Kadam, Neeraj Narwal, and Harmanjit Singh.

Telugu Titans: Ankit Beniwal, Rajnish, Muhammed Shihas S, Prince, Palla Ramakrishna, Vinay, Mohit Pahal, Mohit, and Nitin. Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Parvesh Bhainswal, Siddharth Desai, Surjeet Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K Hanumanthu, Adarsh T, Vijay Kumar, Ravinder Pahal, Aman Kadian, and Ravinder.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7

BLR Team News

All Bengaluru Bulls players are available for selection.

Bengaluru Bulls Probable 7

Saurabh Nandal, Aman Antil, Bharat Naresh, Vikash Kandola, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, and Neeraj Narwal.

TEL Team News

All Telugu Titans players are available for selection.

Telugu Titans Probable 7

Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Monu Goyat, Siddharth Desai, Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, and Abhishek Singh.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans Today PKL Match Prediction

With this being the first game for Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans this season, both sides will look to start their campaign on a positive note. The Titans look quite stronger when compared to the Bulls. Expect them to get past the Bangalore-based club in a close-fought encounter.

Prediction: The Titans to win the match.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

Poll : Who will win the match? Bengaluru Bulls Telugu Titans 0 votes