Pro Kabaddi 2022, Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

The Bengaluru Bulls are currently second in the points table in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 8. Despite their impressive standing, they have lost four of their last five matches.

They went down to Tamil Thalaivas by a big margin of 24-42 last Sunday. The brilliance of Pawan Sehrawat could not help the Bulls in their last outing.

UP Yoddha, on the other hand, are nowhere near the top of the league standings. They lost 38-44 to Puneri Paltan in their last match. However, they cannot be written away as the Yodhas do possess a lot of star power in their squad. Should these players fire, they can take the match the Bengaluru today.

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha, Match 87, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: February 1, 2022, Tuesday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha Probable Playing 7s

Bengaluru Bulls

Opponents have realized that taking Sehrawat out of the game neutralizes the Bulls. It puts pressure on other raiders who fail to deliver as consistently as Sehrawat. The pattern was seen in the Bulls last outing on Sunday as well.

Pawan is tackled a lot more, which effectively puts him on the bench. It only complicates matter further for Bengaluru.

Raiders like Chandran Ranjit and Bharat just haven’t done enough. They need to step up and support Pawan and be ready to take his place, if needed.

The defense of the Bulls is also in a conundrum. Their defenders failed spectacularly against the Thalaivas. This was despite them having made three changes to this department. It’s hard to know who will start for Bengaluru in the match against Yoddhas.

Probable Starting 7: Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Bharat, Mahender Singh, Mohit Sehrawat, Rohit Kumar, Aman

UP Yoddha

Pardeep Narwal was the biggest reason for the Patna Pirates winning the 2017 season of the PKL. But he hasn’t shown the same kind of form this season for the UP side. He is still a great raider but hasn’t been as prolific as he was in the previous seasons.

But the Yoddhas have backup in the form of Shrikant Jadhav and Surender Gill. The latter racked up 16 points in his team’s loss to Puneri Paltan. These three form a very potent raiding party.

The defense is led by captain Nitesh Kumar. But he and others didn’t perform very well in the last match. It was the weakness of the defense that contributed to their loss against the Paltan. This is a weakness they share with their next opponents.

Probable Starting 7: Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Mohammad Taghi, Ashu Singh

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

The points table can mislead an onlooker as far as predictions for this match are concerned. While UP Yoddha are way behind the Bulls, they seem a more complete side at the moment. But both teams have a weak defense which may afflict them.

Prediction: UP Yoddha to win.

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha Live Telecast Details and Channels List

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports First, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this encounter? Bengaluru Bulls UP Yoddha 6 votes so far