Pro Kabaddi 2022, Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas: Who will win today’s PKL match 119, and telecast details

Bengaluru Bulls will take on UP Yoddhas in the 119th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Sunday (December 4). On that note, let’s take a look at the Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas match prediction.

The Bengaluru Bulls currently stand in the fourth spot in the points table with 63 points, having won 11 matches while losing seven and tying one. UP Yoddhas are just ahead in the third spot with 65 points, winning 11, losing six, and tying two.

The Bengaluru Bulls have won just two of their last five games with their most recent one ending in a defeat. They suffered a horrible 45-25 defeat against the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their last game and are now looking forward to making a comeback and ensuring they qualify for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, UP Yoddhas are on a four-game winning streak and another one here will see them qualify for the playoffs. In their previous game, they overcame the U Mumba defense to emerge victorious (38-28) courtesy of a super-10 by Pardeep Narwal.

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 119

Date & Time: Sunday, December 4, 2022, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas Form Guide in PKL 2022

Bengaluru Bulls: WLLWL

UP Yoddhas: LWWWW

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas Squad, PKL 2022

Bengaluru Bulls: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, GB More, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Sudhakar Krishanth Kadam, Vinod Lachmayya Naik, Rahul Khatik, Bharat Naresh, Sachin Narwal, Lal Mohar Yadav, Rohit Kumar, Yash Hooda, Aman Antil, Vikash Kandola, Nageshor Tharu, Rajnesh Narwal, Harmanjit Singh

UP Yoddhas: Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Gurdeep Sangwan, Surender Gill, Durgesh Kumar, Sumit Sangwan, Nitin Tomar, Aman Hooda, Ashu Singh, Nitin Panwar, Jaideep Sharma, Gulveer Singh, Nehal B Sawal Desai, Abozar Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Anil Kumar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Mahipal Narwal, Babu Murugesan.

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas Probable Playing 7

BLR Team News

There are no injury concerns in this match.

Bengaluru Bulls Probable 7

Vikash Kandola, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh(C), Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

UP Team News

There are no injury concerns in this match.

UP Yoddhas Probable 7

Pardeep Narwal (C), Ashu Singh, Gurdeep, Sandeep Narwal, Rohit Tomar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas Today PKL Match Prediction

This match between the Bulls and the Yoddhas is going to be an exciting one. Both teams have been brilliant in this tournament and have displayed exceptional skills. The Bulls haven’t been at their best recently, especially in the defense, but are known to make comebacks. Meanwhile, UP Yoddhas have ticked all the boxes recently and we back them to carry on their performance this time too.

Prediction: UP Yoddhas to win the match

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

