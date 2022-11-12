Pro Kabaddi 2022: Best playing 7 from 1st half of PKL 9

The first half of Pro Kabaddi 2022 season has ended. It has been a very exciting competition so far, with all 12 teams still having a chance to qualify for the playoffs.

Puneri Paltan made an impressive comeback after starting with zero wins in their first three matches. They are at the top of the standings after the first half of the season with 44 points in their account.

Meanwhile, Telugu Titans have struggled to perform well despite having a stellar squad. The Titans are 12th in the standings with only nine points.

Fans witnessed some top-quality raiding and tackling from different players during the first half of Pro Kabaddi 2022. In this article, we will form the best playing seven based on the matches and performances thus far.

Raiders - Bharat Hooda, Naveen Kumar Goyat, and Arjun Deshwal

Nicknamed 'Naveen Express', Dabang Delhi KC captain Naveen Kumar Goyat was unstoppable during the first half of Pro Kabaddi 2022. He led his team from the front, scoring 146 raid points in 12 matches. Delhi started their season with five consecutive wins thanks to Naveen's brilliance in the raiding unit.

Naveen will have the support of Bharat Hooda and Arjun Deshwal in this team's raiding unit. Deshwal has continued from where he left off last season. He is second on the leaderboard right now with 135 raid points from 12 matches. His consistency has helped the Jaipur Pink Panthers win seven of their 12 games.

Bharat Hooda has outshone Vikash Khandola in Bengaluru Bulls' raiding unit. Hooda is third on the Most Raid Points list right now with 129 in his account. The tall raider has scored eight Super 10s so far, and it should not be a surprise if he completes 200 raid points this season.

Defenders - Ankush Rathee, Jaideep Dahiya, Sagar Rathee, and Ashu Singh

Jaipur Pink Panthers' youngster Ankush Rathee was the most impressive debutant in the first half of Pro Kabaddi 2022. Playing his first season, the left-corner defender scored 44 tackle points in 12 matches. He currently holds the orange sleeve in the league.

Tamil Thalaivas captain Sagar Rathee will be the team's right corner. Sagar has carried his team well in Pawan Sehrawat's absence. He is fourth on the Most Tackle Points list with 36 from 12 outings.

The cover duo of this playing seven will be Haryana Steelers' left cover defender Jaideep Dahiya and UP Yoddhas' right cover defender Ashu Singh. Both Dahiya and Singh have delivered the goods consistently for their respective teams.

Dahiya is third on the leaderboard with 38 tackle points, while Singh has scored two tackle points less. The two defenders have registered a total of five High 5s in the tournament so far.

It will be interesting to see if the seven players present in this team can continue their top form in the second half of the competition.

Best Playing 7 from 1st Half of Pro Kabaddi 2022

Ankush Rathee (Left Corner), Sagar Rathee (Right Corner), Jaideep Dahiya (Left Cover), Ashu Singh (Right Cover), Bharat Hooda (Right In), Naveen Kumar (Left In) and Arjun Deshwal (Center).

Poll : 0 votes