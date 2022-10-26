Pro Kabaddi 2022, Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriors: Who will win today’s PKL match 41, and telecast details

Dabang Delhi KC will face the Bengal Warriors in Match 41 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 9 on October 26. On that note, let’s take a look at the match prediction for Dabang Delhi KC and Bengal Warriors.

Delhi lost their first game of the season against the Patna Pirates and thus that leaves no side in the competition who have not lost a game yet. The Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, lost a close game against Puneri Paltan. Delhi lost their game 37-33 while the Warriors lost to Paltan by 27-25.

Delhi, for the first time in the league, has found itself in the second spot in the points table while the Warriors are sixth in the points table with three wins and three losses. Both sides will look to get back to winning ways.

Dabang Delhi KC Bengal Warriors, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 41

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriors Form Guide in PKL 2022

Bengal Warriors: LLWWW

Dabang Delhi: LWWWW

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriors Squad, PKL 2022

Dabang Delhi KC: Naveen Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Krishan Dhull, Monu, Ashish Narwal, Reza Katoulinezhad, Aakash, Tejas Maruti Patil, Ashu Malik, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal Lather, Suraj Panwar, Amit Hooda, Vijay Malik, Vinay Kumar, Dipak, Manjeet, Md. Liton Ali, Anil Kumar, and Vijay.

Bengal Warriors: Manoj Gowda K, Maninder Singh, R Guhan, Parshant Kumar, Balaji D, Parveen Satpal, Sakthivel R, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Soleiman Pahlevani, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Surender Nada, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Akash Pikalmunde, Shrikant Jadhav, Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Vinod Kumar, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Girish Maruti Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Shubham Shinde, and Rohit.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7

DEL Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Dabang Delhi KC Probable 7

Naveen Kumar (C), Ravi Kumar, Vishal, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Krishan, Vijay Kumar

BEN Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Bengal Warriors Probable 7

Maninder Singh (C), Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, Deepak Hooda, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde, Girish Maruti Ernak

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriors Today PKL Match Prediction

Delhi are an in-form team despite their loss in their last game, while the Warriors have been inconsistent throughout the tournament. If Naveen Kumar gets good support from his support raiders then Delhi’s defense is expected to do the job. While for the Warriors, Maninder needs to fire. Girish has been good on defense but he needs more support.

Match Prediction: Dabang Delhi KC to win the game.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriors Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

Poll : 0 votes