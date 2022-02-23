Pro Kabaddi 2022, Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls: Who will win today's PKL match and telecast details

With a place in the final at stake, Dabang Delhi will take on Bengaluru Bulls in the second semi-final of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Wednesday in Bengaluru.

Dabang Delhi entered the semi-finals directly after finishing second in the league, with 12 wins, six losses and four tied games. They have won three of their last four matches, including a 40-32 win over Telugu Titans in their previous fixture.

Bengaluru Bulls, meanwhile, qualified for the playoffs after finishing fifth in the league with 11 wins, nine losses and two tied games. They then bulldozed Gujarat Giants 49-29 in the second eliminator to book their berth in the last four.

Delhi failed to defeat the Bulls in their two earlier meetings. The Bulls squashed Delhi 61-22 in the first fixture before playing out an enthralling 36-36 draw in the next.

The Bulls will look to continue their win streak against the capital-based franchise, who are looking to win their first-ever Pro Kabaddi League championship.

Match Details

Match: Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls, Semi-final 2, Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Date and Time: February 23, 2022, Wednesday; 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Probable Playing 7s

Dabang Delhi

Vijay scored seven raid points in the last game against Patna Pirates. Meanwhile, 'The Mighty' Manjeet Chhillar completed another high-5 with five tackle points in defence.

Joginder Narwal is likely to replace Vikash D in the starting seven, while both Ashu Malik and Neeraj Narwal are expected to get on the team sheet.

Probable Playing 7: Naveen Kumar, Sandeep Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar, Joginder Narwal, Vijay, Krishan, Ashu Malik/Neeraj Narwal.

Bengaluru Bulls

High-flyer Pawan Sehrawat scored 12 raid points in the last match against Gujarat Giants. Meanwhile, Chandran Ranjit also contributed seven raid points in attack. Mahender Singh was the best defender on the mat with five tackle points in defence. No changes are expected in their starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Bharat, Mahender Rajput, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Mayur Kadam.

Today's PKL Match Prediction

'Naveen Express' hasn't been at his best for Dabang Delhi since returning from injury.

Meanwhile, Vijay will have to bring in more points in the raiding if Delhi want to play their second consecutive final. Moreover, their experienced defence must rein in their unforced errors and advance tackles to neutralise opposition attacks.

Bengaluru Bulls produced a near-perfect performance in the second eliminator. They have now demolished their opposition in two consecutive games. The Bulls will have to keep their feet on the ground to get to another final.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls are expected to win.

Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this encounter? Dabang Delhi KC Bengaluru Bulls 11 votes so far