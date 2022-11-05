Pro Kabaddi 2022, Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors: Who will win today’s PKL Match 59, and telecast details

The Gujarat Giants will battle it out against the Bengal Warriors in the 59th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Saturday (November 5).

After a disappointing start to their campaign, the Gujarat Giants have picked up the pace and are placed eighth in the points table with four wins and as many losses from nine games.

The Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, are having a tough time in the competition. They currently sit ninth in the points table, with four wins and as many losses in nine games.

Gujarat Giants are coming off a humiliating 34-28 loss to three-time champions Patna Pirates. They will look to get back on track against the Bengal Warriors in their upcoming fixture.

Meanwhile, the Bengal Warriors need to step up their game as they have only won once in their previous five games. They are coming off a thrilling 41-41 tie with the Tamil Thalaivas and will hope to keep up their strong play against the Gujarat Giants.

Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 59

Date & Time: Saturday, November 5, 2022, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors Form Guide in PKL 2022

Gujarat Giants: LWLWW

Bengal Warriors: TLWLL

Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors Squad, PKL 2022

Gujarat Giants: Rinku Narwal, Ujjval Singh, Rakesh, Sonu, Sawin, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Baldev Singh, Purna Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Rohan Singh, Chandran Ranjit, Gaurav Chhikhara, Dong Geon Lee, Sonu Singh, Sohit Malik, Pardeep Kumar, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Arkam Shaikh, Sandeep Kandola, Vinod Kumar, Kapil, Sourav Gulia, Young Chang Ko, Manuj

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Parveen Satpal, Sakthivel R, Manoj Gowda K, Balaji D, R Guhan, Parshant Kumar, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Akash Pikalmunde, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Soleiman Pahlevani, Shrikant Jadhav, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Girish Maruti Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Vinod Kumar, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Surender Nada, Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Shubham Shinde, and Rohit

Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7

GUJ Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Gujarat Giants Probable 7

Rakesh, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Parteek Dahiya, Mahendra Rajput, Shankar Gadai and Rinku Narwal.

BEN Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Bengal Warriors Probable 7

Maninder Singh, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, Deepak Hooda, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde and Girish Ernak.

Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors Today PKL Match Prediction

Gujarat Giants' defense failed miserably in their previous game against the Patna Pirates. However, Parteek Dahiya and Mahendra Ganesh Rajput were their star raiders, scoring 11 and nine points, respectively. The Gujarat raiders will need support from their defenders if they wish to take down the Bengal Warriors in this match.

The Warriors' defense is currently a major concern for the team. In their previous match against the Tamil Thalaivas, none of the defenders appeared to be a threat. Meanwhile, Maninder Singh and Deepak Niwas Hooda took responsibility and earned a hard-fought draw for their team, scoring impressive 19 and 11 points, respectively.

Prediction: Gujarat Giants are expected to win this fixture.

Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

