Pro Kabaddi 2022, Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls: Who will win today’s PKL Match 86, and telecast details

Gujarat Giants will square off against Bengaluru Bulls in the 86th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Friday (November 18).

Gujarat Giants are struggling in the bottom half of the points table as they currently sit 11th with five wins and seven losses from 13 games. Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Bulls continue to rule at the top of the points table with nine wins and four losses in 14 games.

Gujarat Giants have suddenly lost their way after a bright start to the tournament. They have won only once in their previous five matches, including a 32-33 loss against the Haryana Steelers in a low-scoring thriller. They have a challenging task ahead as they face the table toppers Bengaluru in their upcoming match.

The Bengaluru Bulls are the runaway favorites at the moment to finish as the table toppers. They are coming off three consecutive wins, including a massive 49-38 win against the Telugu Titans in a high-scoring game. They will look to continue their winning streak against a weaker Gujarat side.

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 86

Date & Time: Friday, November 18, 2022, 9:30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Form Guide in PKL 2022

Gujarat Giants: LLWLL

Bengaluru Bulls: WWWLL

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Squad, PKL 2022

Gujarat Giants: Rinku Narwal, Ujjval Singh, Rakesh, Sonu, Sawin, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Baldev Singh, Purna Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Rohan Singh, Chandran Ranjit, Gaurav Chhikhara, Dong Geon Lee, Sonu Singh, Sohit Malik, Pardeep Kumar, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Arkam Shaikh, Sandeep Kandola, Vinod Kumar, Kapil, Sourav Gulia, Young Chang Ko, Manuj

Bengaluru Bulls: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, GB More, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Sudhakar Krishanth Kadam, Vinod Lachmayya Naik, Rahul Khatik, Bharat Naresh, Sachin Narwal, Lal Mohar Yadav, Rohit Kumar, Yash Hooda, Aman Antil, Vikash Kandola, Nageshor Tharu, Rajnesh Narwal, and Harmanjit Singh.

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7

GUJ Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Gujarat Giants Probable 7

Chandran Ranjit (C), Rakesh, Kapil, Arkam Shaikh, Pardeep Kumar, Manuj and Rinku Narwal

BLR Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Bengaluru Bulls Probable 7

Mahender Singh (C), Vikash Kandola, Mayur Kadam, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal and Aman.

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Today PKL Match Prediction

Chandran Ranjit was the star for Gujarat Giants in their previous match against Haryana Steelers, scoring eight points in the game. However, he lacked contributions from other players as Gujarat fell short by the barest of margins. The skipper will need more support from other players as they take on a strong Bengaluru side in their next match.

As far as the Bengaluru Bulls are concerned, they have played as a combined unit this season. The raiding duo of Bharat and Neeraj Narwal were instrumental in their previous victory against Telugu Titans, scoring an impressive 17 and 13 points, respectively. They got brilliant support from Aman in the defense, who registered an impressive high five in the game.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls are favorites to win this match.

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

