Pro Kabaddi 2022, Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

Gujarat Giants will take on Bengaluru Bulls on Friday in the 54th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Gujarat Giants have had a tough run in the league so far as they sit 11th in the points table with two wins, four losses and two tied games after eight matches.

The Giants defeated the Telugu Titans 40-22 in their previous fixture, which was their only win in their last five matches. The Gujarat-based franchise will be searching for back-to-back wins to build some momentum.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Bulls are looking in the mood to decimate their opponents as they sit second in the points table with six wins, two losses and one tied game after nine matches.

The Bulls have won three of their last four matches, including a record-breaking 61-22 victory over Dabang Delhi in their last match.

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 54, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: January 14, 2022, Friday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7s

Gujarat Giants

With 16 raid points, Rakesh was the star in the attack against the Telugu Titans. Meanwhile, Parvesh Bhainswal completed his High-5 in the defense with five tackle points.

No changes are expected in the starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Rakesh Narwal, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Mahendra Rajput, Rakesh, Ankit, Sumit

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Sehrawat, with 27 raid points, blew Dabang Delhi away in the last match. Saurabh Nandal was sold in the defense as he bagged four tackle points.

They are likely to field the same starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Pawan Sehrawat, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Chandran Ranjit, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

Today's PKL Match Prediction

Everything has been working for the Bengaluru Bulls so far. Apart from Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit and Bharat are also scoring points in the attack.

Everyone, including Mahender Singh, Aman and Saurabh Nandal, are doing their job efficiently in defense. If the Bulls keep producing team efforts like this, it would be difficult to stop them.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants are having their fair share of problems. In the last match, their main raider Rakesh Narwal could not even open their account.

Moreover, skipper Sumit is still looking lost in the defense, which could be fatal against a team like Bengaluru Bulls.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls are expected to win this contest.

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

