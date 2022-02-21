Pro Kabaddi 2022, Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls: Who will win today’s PKL match, and telecast details

Gujarat Giants will take on the Bengaluru Bulls in the second Eliminator of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Monday in Bengaluru.

Gujarat Giants were slow to get off the blocks, but they finished fourth in the league with ten wins, eight losses and four tied games. They are currently unstoppable, unbeaten in their last five games, including a 33-36 win over U Mumba in their previous fixture.

The Bengaluru Bulls, meanwhile, finished fifth in the league with 11 wins, nine losses and two tied games. The Bulls have won only two of their last five games, though, including a 46-24 win over the Haryana Steelers in their previous clash.

The Bulls beat the Gujrat Giants 46-37 in their first meeting of the season. However, the Giants avenged that loss by winning the reverse fixture 40-36. The Giants are on a roll at the moment. The Bulls, meanwhile, will look to gain some confidence from their win against the Steelers as they eye another semi-final in the competition.

Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls, Eliminator 2, Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Date and Time: February 21, 2022, Monday; 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Probable Playing 7s

Gujarat Giants

Rakesh completed his Super-10 with 13 raid points in the last match against U Mumba. Girish Maruti was monumental in defence with five tackle points. No changes are expected in their starting seven for this game.

Probable Playing 7: Ajay Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rakesh, Mahendra Rajput, Hadi Oshtorak, Girish Maruti.

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Sehrawat was on fire in the last game against the Steelers as the High-Flyer returned 13 raid points and seven tackle points. Meanwhile, Aman bagged four tackle points in defence. The Bulls are likely to field the same starting seven too.

Probable Playing 7: Pawan Sehrawat, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Chandran Ranjit, Saurabh Nandal, Aman.

Today's PKL Match Prediction

Gujarat Giants have form and momentum on their side. However, their famed defence is still not performing as expected. That could be detrimental to their hopes of reaching the last four.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Bulls are struggling for consistency. They are banking on the individual brilliance of their captain Pawan Sehrawat. They must get better in defence and perform as a unit if they want to advance further in the tournament.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls to win.

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

