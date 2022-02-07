Pro Kabaddi 2022, Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

The Gujarat Giants are all set to lock horns with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in Match 100 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

The Giants have been marred by inconsistency this season as they are placed ninth in the points table with six wins, seven losses and three tied games. However, they have picked up some momentum at the right time with three wins in their last four matches. This includes a 40-36 win over the Bengaluru Bulls in the previous fixture.

Meanwhile, the Pink Panthers have also had a mixed run in the competition. They are seventh in the points table with seven wins, seven losses and two tied games. The Panthers have managed two wins and two losses in their last four matches, including a 35-28 defeat to the Haryana Steelers in the previous game.

The Giants defeated the Pink Panthers 34-27 when the two teams squared off earlier this season. They will be eager to continue their newfound momentum by completing the season double over the inaugural champions.

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 100, Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Date and Time: 7th February 2022, Monday, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7

Gujarat Giants

Pardeep Kumar completed his Super-10 with 14 points against the Bengaluru Bulls, while Ajay also chipped in with eight raid points. Sunil Kumar completed his High-5 on defense with five tackle points, and Parvesh Bhainswal bagged four tackle points.

No changes are expected in their starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Pardeep Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Ajay, Parvesh Bhainswal, Mahendra Rajput, Girish Maruti, Ankit.

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Deepak Hooda scored seven raid points and Arjun Deshwal scored six raid points in the last match against the Haryana Steelers. Meanwhile, Sandeep Dhull notched up six tackle points in the defense.

They are likely to field an unchanged starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Deepak Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Singh, Vishal, Sachin Narwal, Sahul Kumar, Sandeep Dhull.

Today's PKL Match Prediction

Things finally seem to be coming together for the Giants. While their defense has always been watertight, they are now getting points in attack as well. However, there is still a massive scope for improvement in their attack, given their third raider could not open his account in the previous match.

Meanwhile, the Pink Panthers have still not looked assured enough in defense. While Sandeep Dhull was brilliant in the last game, he didn't get enough support from the other defenders. Moreover, Arjun Deshwal and Deepak Hooda will have to uplift their game in the attack.

Prediction: Gujarat Giants are expected to win this contest.

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

