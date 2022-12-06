Pro Kabaddi 2022, Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans: Who will win today’s PKL match 123, and telecast details

Gujarat Giants will be up against Telugu Titans in the 123rd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Tuesday (December 6). On that note, let’s take a look at the Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans match prediction.

Gujarat Giants see themselves placed in the ninth spot in the points table with 51 points, having won eight games while losing 11 and tying one. Meanwhile, the Telugu Titans are at the foot of the table with just two wins and 18 losses.

Gujarat Giants' thriller 38-36 win over U Mumba in their previous fixture saw them stay alive in the race for the playoffs. They are now on a three-game winning streak and will aim to continue that in order to progress further.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Titans will be highly disappointed with the way they have performed this season. They are already out of the tournament and are coming into this game on the back of another disappointing 52-24 defeat against Tamil Thalaivas.

Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 123

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Form Guide in PKL 2022

Gujarat Giants: LLWWW

Telugu Titans: WLLLL

Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Squad, PKL 2022

Gujarat Giants: Rinku Narwal, Ujjval Singh, Rakesh, Sonu, Sawin, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Baldev Singh, Purna Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Rohan Singh, Chandran Ranjit, Gaurav Chhikhara, Dong Geon Lee, Sonu Singh, Sohit Malik, Pardeep Kumar, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Arkam Shaikh, Sandeep Kandola, Vinod Kumar, Kapil, Sourav Gulia, Young Chang Ko, Manuj.

Telugu Titans: Monu Goyat, Muhammed Shihas S, Vinay, Prince, Palla Ramakrishna, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Mohit, Nitin, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Aman Kadian, Abhishek Singh, Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, Mohit Pahal, Parvesh Bhainswal, Adarsh T, Siddharth Desai, Vishal Bhardwaj, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Surjeet Singh, K Hanumanthu, Ravinder.

Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7

GUJ Team News

There are no injury concerns in this match.

Gujarat Giants Probable 7

Rakesh, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Parteek Dahiya, Dong Geon(C), Shankar Gadai, Rinku Narwal

TEL Team News

There are no injury concerns in this match.

Telugu Titans Probable 7

Abhishek Singh, Nitin, Parvesh Bhainswal(C), K Hanumanthu, Siddharth Desai, Hamid Nader, Muhammad Shihas

Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Today PKL Match Prediction

Gujarat Giants have been in great touch recently and have performed collectively as a unit. Meanwhile, Telugu Titans haven’t found the solution to their problems and are having a horrible phase. The Giants will aim to carry on their momentum whereas the Titans will aim to finish their season on a high note.

Prediction: Gujarat Giants to win the match

Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

Poll : Who will win this match? Gujarat Giants Telugu Titans 0 votes