Pro Kabaddi 2022, Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas: Who will win today’s PKL match 28, and telecast details

The Gujarat Giants will be up against UP Yoddhas in match 28 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 on Wednesday. Let's take a look at Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas match prediction.

UP Yoddhas won their last game against the Bengaluru Bulls by 44-37 and ended their two-match losing streak. The best part of Yoddhas' win over the Bulls was the return to form of Pardeep Narwal. Meanwhile, the Giants were defeated by the Jaipur Pink Panthers in a low-scoring encounter by a margin of 25-18.

As far as the Gujarat Giants are concerned, they currently sit 10th in the points table and would hope that their raiders up their game as that is one department where they are solely dependent on HS Rakesh.

Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 28

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas Form Guide in PKL 2022

Gujarat Giants: LWLT

UP Yoddhas: WLLW

Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas Squad, PKL 2022

Gujarat Giants: Ujjval Singh, Rakesh, Sonu, Sawin, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Baldev Singh, Purna Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Rohan Singh, Chandran Ranjit, Gaurav Chhikhara, Sonu Singh, Sohit Malik, Pardeep Kumar, Dong Geon Lee, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Sandeep Kandola, Vinod Kumar, Kapil, Arkam Shaikh, Sourav Gulia, Rinku Narwal, Young Chang Ko, and Manuj.

UP Yoddhas: Nitin Tomar, Jaideep Sharma, Gulveer Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Surender Gill, Sumit Sangwan, Aman Hooda, Ashu Singh, Nitin Panwar, Shubham Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Anil Kumar, Mahipal Narwal, Nehal B Sawal Desai, Abozar Mighani, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Gurdeep Sangwan, Durgesh Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, and Babu Murugasan

Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas Probable Playing 7

GUJ Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Gujarat Giants Probable 7

Rakesh, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Chandran Ranjit (C), Parteek Dhaiya, Shankar Gadai, Rinku Narwal.

UP Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

UP Yoddhas Titans Probable 7

Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Surender Gill, Nitin Tomar, Nitesh Kumar (C), Sumit.

Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas Today PKL Match Prediction

Surender Gill has had a couple of good games for UP, while Pardeep Narwal bagged his first super 10 of the season in the last match. UP seem to be peaking at the right time in the tournament. Their defense is also well settled with Nitesh and Ashu doing their job perfectly.

The young Giants squad has struggled for consistency this season. They need to find a suitable support raider for HS Rakesh. Their defense leaked crucial points in the last game so they will try to avoid making the same mistake again.

Prediction: UP Yoddhas are expected to win this game.

Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

