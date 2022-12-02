Pro Kabaddi 2022, Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors: Who will win today’s PKL Match 114, and telecast details

The Haryana Steelers will square off against the Bengal Warriors in the 114th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Friday (December 2).

Both teams are currently struggling in the bottom half of the points table and will need to win all their games if they wish to advance to the next round of the competition. The Haryana Steelers are currently placed 10th in the points table with seven wins and nine losses from 18 games. Meanwhile, the Bengal Warriors are placed eighth with eight wins and as many losses from 18 games.

After back-to-back losses, the Haryana Steelers are now back on track as they have won two consecutive games, including a nail-biting 35-33 win over U Mumba in their previous fixture.

Meanwhile, the Bengal Warriors have now lost back-to-back games, including a 32-33 loss against the UP Yoddhas in a nail-biting thriller in their most recent outing.

Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 114

Date & Time: Friday, December 2, 2022, 9:30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors Form Guide in PKL 2022

Haryana Steelers: WWLLW

Bengal Warriors: LLWLW

Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors Squad, PKL 2022

Haryana Steelers: Nitin Rawal, Joginder Singh Narwal, Meetu, Jaideep, Naveen, Ankit, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vinay, Mohit, Lovepreet Singh, Manish Gulia, Amirhossein Bastami, Monu, Harsh, Sunny, Manjeet, Sushil, K Prapanjan, and Rakesh Narwal.

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Parveen Satpal, Sakthivel R, Manoj Gowda K, Balaji D, R Guhan, Parshant Kumar, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Akash Pikalmunde, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Soleiman Pahlevani, Shrikant Jadhav, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Girish Maruti Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Vinod Kumar, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Surender Nada, Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Shubham Shinde, Rohit

Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7

HAR Team News

There are no injury concerns in this match.

Haryana Steelers Probable 7

Nitin Rawal (C), Manjeet, Mohit Nandal, Meetu Sharma, Rakesh Narwal, Jaideep Dahiya, Amirhossein Bastami.

BEN Team News

There are no injury concerns in this match.

Bengal Warriors Probable 7

Maninder Singh (C), Balaji D, Deepak Hooda, Ashish Sangwan, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde, Girish Ernak

Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors Today PKL Match Prediction

Mohit and Nitin Rawal were instrumental in the Haryana Steelers' previous win against U Mumba as both the defenders registered an impressive high five, picking up seven and five points, respectively. They got good support from the raiding department as all the raiders were among the scorers.

Bengal's Maninder Singh, meanwhile, continued his good form this season as the raider notched up an impressive Super 10 in their previous game against UP Yoddhas. However, all the other players in the team failed miserably and the team ended up being on the losing side by the barest of margins.

Still, going by their position in the table and their overall performance this season, the former champions are expected to bounce back in the upcoming match.

Prediction: Bengal Warriors to win the match.

Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

Poll : Who will win the match? Haryana Steelers Bengal Warriors 0 votes