Pro Kabaddi 2022, Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

The Haryana Steelers are up against the Bengal Warriors in the 92nd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22.

The Haryana Steelers have been in decent form speaking of their last five games. They have managed to win three in a row. However, they then faced a draw and a defeat coming into this contest.

Haryana will be eager to bounce back from a 32-26 loss against Gujarat Giants. They are currently placed fifth on the table with six wins and as many defeats from 15 appearances, grabbing 43 points.

Meanwhile, defending champions the Bengal Warriors have gained some much-needed momentum. They have seen a significant rise in the table, climbing up to the eighth spot, thus staying in the hunt to make the playoffs.

The Bengal Warriors have seven wins and as many defeats from fifteen games. The Warriors have three wins and a couple of defeats to show in their last five outings. They were also beaten by Gujarat Giants last time out.

This is a crucial game for both sides. Haryana will look to strengthen its place in the top six. For Bengal, they will have to win to keep their hopes of entering the top six alive.

Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors Match Details

Match: Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors, Match 92, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22

Date and Time: February 4m 2022, Friday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7s

Haryana Steelers

Meetu Mahender picked up eight raid points while Vikash Kandola picked up seven raid points. However, the likes of Rohit Gulia, Jaideep Kuldeep, and Ankit will need to step up as well.

It was a decent performance from Haryana despite the defeat. They will need to put up another all-round and improved showing if they want to get back to winning ways against the Bengal Warriors.

Probable Playing 7: Vikash Kandola, Meetu Mahender, Surender Nada, Rohit Gulia, Jaideep Kuldeep, Mohit, Ankit.

Bengal Warriors

The Bengal Warriors suffered a 34-25 defeat against Gujarat Giants. Maninder Singh was their top-scorer with nine raid points. However, they did not get a lot of contributions from the rest of the side.

Ran Singh was impressive with four tackle points. Mohammad Nabibakhsh will have to put in a better performance. The Warriors need to perform as a unit.

Probable Playing 7: Maninder Singh, Ravindra Kumawat, Amit, Abozar Mighani, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Ran Singh, Vishal Mane

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

Both teams have lost their previous games and will be keen to come back. The form has been almost similar in the last five games, with both sides winning three matches.

The Haryana Steelers have been fairly consistent throughout the season. Meetu Mahender and Vikash Kandola will be their key raiders once again. They appear to be better balanced among the two sides in this contest.

The Bengal Warriors have been dependent on Maninder Singh, which is why they have not been able to put up a consistent showing this season. He will have to find support from the rest of the players if they want to beat Haryana.

This could be an interesting game; Haryana are likely to get over the line.

Prediction: Haryana Steelers to beat Bengal Warriors

Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

