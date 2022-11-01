Pro Kabaddi 2022, Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls: Who will win today’s PKL match 53, and telecast details

Haryana Steelers will lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls in the 53rd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Tuesday (November 1). On that note, let’s take a look at the Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls match prediction.

Haryana Steelers are struggling for consistency this season as they sit 10th in the points table with three wins, one tie, and four losses after eight matches. The Steelers shared the spoils in a nail-biting thriller against 27-27 Puneri Paltan in their previous game.

On the other hand, Bengaluru Bulls are currently unstoppable in the league at the moment. They sit at the top of the league standings with six wins, two losses, and one tied game after nine matches. They are on a five-game unbeaten run, including a 37-31 win over the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their previous fixture.

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 53

Date & Time: Tuesday, November 1, 2022, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Form Guide in PKL 2022

Haryana Steelers: TWLLL

Bengaluru Bulls: WWTWW

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Squad, PKL 2022

Haryana Steelers: Joginder Singh Narwal, Meetu, Jaideep, Naveen, Ankit, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vinay, Mohit, Lovepreet Singh, Manish Gulia, Amirhossein Bastami, Monu, Harsh, Sunny, Manjeet, Nitin Rawal, Sushil, K Prapanjan, and Rakesh Narwal.

Bengaluru Bulls: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, GB More, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Sudhakar Krishanth Kadam, Vinod Lachmayya Naik, Rahul Khatik, Bharat Naresh, Sachin Narwal, Lal Mohar Yadav, Rohit Kumar, Yash Hooda, Aman Antil, Vikash Kandola, Nageshor Tharu, Rajnesh Narwal, and Harmanjit Singh.

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7

HAR Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Haryana Steelers Probable 7

Manjeet, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, Meetu Sharma, K Prapanjan, Amirhossein Bastami, Nitin Rawal (C).

BLR Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Bengaluru Bulls Probable 7

Vikash Kandola, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh (C), Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Aman.

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Today PKL Match Prediction

Haryana Steelers are doing a fine job in the raiding department, but are leaking points in the defense. The Steelers must shore up their defense if they want to put up a fight against the Bulls.

At the same time, Bengaluru Bulls are performing as a unit. While Bharat and Vikash Kandola are tearing up defenses, Mahender Singh and Saurabh Nandal are not letting opposition raiders get away with the points. The Bulls will look to maintain their form and extend their winning run.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls are expected to win this fixture.

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

