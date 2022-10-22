Pro Kabaddi 2022, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants: Who will win today’s PKL match 35, and telecast details

The Haryana Steelers are all set to take on the Gujarat Giants in the 35th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Saturday (October 22). Let’s take a look at the Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants match prediction.

The Haryana Steelers are on a downward slope after a strong start to the season. They have slipped to ninth place in the points table with two wins and three losses after five matches. The Steelers have lost all of their last three games, including a 31-32 defeat to U Mumba in the previous fixture.

Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, have had a mixed run so far. They are seventh in the points table with two wins, two losses, and one tied game after five respective matches. The Giants from Gujarat defeated UP Yoddhas 51-45 in their previous game. They will now look to build some momentum by winning back-to-back games.

Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 35

Date & Time: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 9:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants Form Guide in PKL 2022

Haryana Steelers: L L L W W

Gujarat Giants: W L W L T

Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants Squad, PKL 2022

Haryana Steelers: Meetu, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Jaideep, Naveen, Ankit, Joginder Singh Narwal, Vinay, Mohit, Monu, Harsh, Amirhossein Bastami, Sushil, K Prapanjan, Sunny, Manjeet, Nitin Rawal, Lovepreet Singh, Manish Gulia, and Rakesh Narwal.

Gujarat Giants: Ujjval Singh, Rakesh, Sonu, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Baldev Singh, Sawin, Purna Singh, Sohit Malik, Pardeep Kumar, Chandran Ranjit, Parteek Dahiya, Rohan Singh, Sonu Singh, Gaurav Chhikhara, Dong Geon Lee, Sourav Gulia, Rinku Narwal, Young Chang Ko, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Arkam Shaikh, Sandeep Kandola, Vinod Kumar, Kapil, and Manuj.

Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7

HAR Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Haryana Steelers Probable 7

Manjeet, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, Meetu Sharma, Nitin Rawal, Amirhossein Bastami, Joginder Narwal (c).

GUJ Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Gujarat Giants Probable 7

Rakesh, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Chandran Ranjit (C), Parteek Dhaiya, Shankar Gadai, Sandeep Kandola.

Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants Today PKL Match Prediction

While their defense has been putting up decent performances consistently, Manjeet’s inconsistent performances have been hurting Haryana Steelers big time. Their raiding duo must stay consistent for the Steelers to put up strong performances.

Chandran Ranjit and Rakesh exploded in the attack in their previous game against UP Yoddhas. However, their defence still put up a below-par performance. They need to resolve their defensive issues if they want to climb upward in the league standings.

Prediction: Gujarat Giants are expected to win this fixture.

Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

Poll : Who will win the match? Haryana Steelers Gujarat Giants 0 votes