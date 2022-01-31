Pro Kabaddi 2022, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

The Haryana Steelers will square off against the Gujarat Giants in the 84th match of Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

The Haryana Steelers have had a mixed run in the league as they sit fourth in the points table with six wins, five losses and three tied games. However, the Steelers are currently on a four-game unbeaten run, including a 39-39 stalemate against the Telugu Titans in their last match. The Steelers will be eager to extend their unbeaten run and enter the top two with a win.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants have had a tough run this season. They are 11th in the league standings with three wins, six losses and three tied games. The Giants have managed only two wins in their last five matches, including a 22-41 defeat to Dabang Delhi in the previous fixture.

The Haryana Steelers defeated the Gujarat Giants 38-36 when the two sides faced each other earlier this season. In their current form, the Steelers will be confident of repeating the feat.

Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants Match Details

Match: Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants, Match 84, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: 31st January 2022, Monday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7s

Haryana Steelers

In the last match, Vikash Kandola scored 10 raid points against the Telugu Titans, while Rohit Gulia and Vinay also added eight raid points. With four tackle points, Jaideep emerged as the best defender for the Steelers.

No changes are expected in the starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Vikash Kandola, Mohit, Surender Nada, Rohit Gulia, Vinay, Jaideep, Ravi Kumar

Gujarat Giants

Pardeep Kumar scored seven raid points in the last match against Dabang Delhi. Meanwhile, the defense had a night to forget, and Girish Maruti was their best defender with two tackle points.

Hadi Oshtorak could replace Ankit in the starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Rakesh, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Girish Maruti, Ankit/Hadi Oshtorak

Today's PKL Match Prediction

The Haryana Steelers' attack is looking menacing with all three raiders in form. However, their defense leaked too many points in the last match. One could expect Surender Nada & Co. to regroup quickly and take charge.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants' famous defensive set-up has failed miserably this season. They don't have a reliable attacking unit, and if their defense doesn't fire against the Steelers, they will be looking at another embarrassing defeat.

Prediction: Haryana Steelers are likely to win this fixture.

Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

