Pro Kabaddi 2022, Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans: Who will win today's PKL match and telecast details

The Haryana Steelers square off against the Telugu Titans in the 78th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on Tuesday, January 25.

The Haryana Steelers have picked up form at the right time this season. They are on a three-match winning streak, beating UP Yoddha, Dabang Delhi KC and Puneri Paltan respectively. Thus, they have three wins in their last five games.

The Steelers have six wins, five defeats and two ties from 13 games so far. With 39 points, they are currently placed fifth on the points table. The Haryana Steelers will look to continue their unbeaten run.

On the other hand, the Telugu Titans have failed to be consistent this season. With just one win, two ties, and ten defeats from 13 games, they occupy the last spot on the table with 19 points.

Their inconsistency has led them to just one win and four defeats in their last five fixtures. After losing to the Bengaluru Bulls in their previous clash, they will look to return to winning ways against Haryana.

This is an important encounter for both sides, particularly for the Haryana Steelers, who will look to consolidate their position in the top six.

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Match Details

Match: Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans, Match 78, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22

Date and Time: January 25, 2022, Tuesday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7s

Haryana Steelers

Covers Mohit and Jaideep Kuldeep were the best performers for Haryana in their previous game against UP Yoddha. Both players picked up five tackle points each.

Rohit Gulia scored seven raid points while Vikash Kandola and Vinay scored five each as well. It was a complete team effort from Haryana Steelers to beat UP Yoddha in a close game.

Probable Playing 7: Vikash Kandola, Vinay, Ravi Kumar, Surender Nada, Rohit Gulia, Jaideep Kuldeep, Mohit

Telugu Titans

The Telugu Titans put up a decent performance against the Bengaluru Bulls. Akash Chaudhary was their best player with five tackle points in the defense.

Surender Singh and Sandeep Kandola also picked up three and two tackle points respectively. However, their raiders need to put up a better show. Ankit Beniwal managed to score only seven raid points.

The Telugu Titans need to perform as a unit.

Probable Playing 7: Ankit Beniwal, Rakesh Gowda, Akash Choudhary, Adarsh T, Prince D, Surender Singh, Sandeep Kandola

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

The Haryana Steelers are unbeaten in their last three games and will be high on confidence coming into this clash. The defense is working well for them, with the raiding unit making key contributions as well.

They will certainly look to carry the momentum forward and make it four wins in a row.

The Telugu Titans, on the other hand, will be desperate for a win. They have lost to the Bengaluru Bulls and U Mumba in their last two games. The Titans have struggled all season as they continue to reel at the bottom of the table.

This is expected to be an exciting and thrilling clash as the team in the top six takes on a team placed at the very bottom of the table.

Prediction: Haryana Steelers to beat Telugu Titans in this fixture.

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

