Pro Kabaddi 2022: "I just wanna laugh at your defenders" - Twitterati trolls Telugu Titans' defenders as Ajinkya Pawar bags 6-point raid for Tamil Thalaivas 

Tamil Thalaivas took on the Telugu Titans in the second game of the Triple Panga on Saturday, November 5 at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune in Pro Kabaddi 2022. Ajinkya Pawar's 6-point raid in the game's dying minutes sparked debates among Twitter fans.

The Titans won the toss and Tamil Thalaivas were put into raid first. The Visakhapatnam-based club led the score 16 - 13 at half-time. The score was 30-28 in favor of Tamil Thalaivas before Ajinkya Pawar's unbelievable raid. Six defenders got hold of the raider but the whistle wasn't blown yet.

However, the Titans' defenders left a loose grasp on the player who managed to escape from the pile of defenders and touch the line. The Titans weren't happy with the whistle not being blown and had a short argument with the referee, who wasn't interested in having a chat. Ajinkya Pawar and Tamil Thalaivas had the last laugh with the 6-point raid in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League.

Here is a description of the raid as written by Sportskeeda's commentator during the live updates of the Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans match:

"Huh? What has happened there? WOW! UNBELIEVABLE SCENES! A double ankle hold by Vijay Kumar is followed up by the second line of defense running around. As many as six defenders have thumped him down. However, the whistle had not gone yet! The defenders stop putting in an effort and Ajinkya Pawar just manages to leap over the pile of defenders and lunges himself towards the mid-line to cross it.

"The Titans are livid and believe the tackle should have been given but mind you, the whistle had not gone off yet so Pawar was still in play! Whew! A SIX POINT RAID!"

Tamil Thalaivas won the game 39-31 at full-time and climbed up the ladder to move to eighth place. However, fans had mixed reactions and opinions on Anjikya Pawar's 6-point raid. Here are a few of them:

Ram @Ram81271261 @ProKabaddi

#telugutitens

#TamilThalaivas

Very wrong decision from umpires they are once again proved that money sepak everything Very wrong decision from umpires they are once again proved that money sepak everything @ProKabaddi #telugutitens#TamilThalaivasVery wrong decision from umpires they are once again proved that money sepak everything https://t.co/wIWbFBi1Ml

KARTHIK RAJAN @KARTHIK91755142 ‍ ‍ ‍ .....SUPER RAID OF 6 POINTS AT THE CRUCIAL POINT OF THE MATCH .......

#TamilThalaivas

#Ajinkyapawar

#TTvsTT

#pawansherawat

#prokabbadi REALLY PROUD OF THALAIVAS.........SUPER RAID OF 6 POINTS AT THE CRUCIAL POINT OF THE MATCH ....... REALLY PROUD OF THALAIVAS....❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥😍😍.....SUPER RAID OF 6 POINTS AT THE CRUCIAL POINT OF THE MATCH .......#TamilThalaivas #Ajinkyapawar#TTvsTT#pawansherawat #prokabbadi https://t.co/7raBZW039y

Lakshmi N @NeedaAnbu #TamilThalaivas #Telgutitans whistle mark the start and end of the raid.. look at Vishal and other two players who were still defending when ajinkya was touching the line.. #TamilThalaivas #Telgutitans whistle mark the start and end of the raid.. look at Vishal and other two players who were still defending when ajinkya was touching the line..

Tamil Thalaivas move to 8th place in Pro Kabaddi 2022 standings

With a win against the Telugu Titans, Tamil Thalaivas are placed eighth in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table with 28 points from 10 encounters. They have four wins and as many losses, while their remaining two games ended in ties.

Puneri Paltan will next host Tamil Thalaivas in Match 63 of the PKL 2022 at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Sunday, November 6.

Poll : 0 votes