Pro Kabaddi 2022, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors: Who will win today’s PKL match 117, and telecast details

Jaipur Pink Panthers will square off against Bengal Warriors in the 117th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Saturday (December 3). On that note, let’s take a look at the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors match prediction.

Jaipur Pink Panthers are sitting comfortably at the top of the points table with 13 wins and six losses from 19 games. Meanwhile, Bengal Warriors have slipped to the eighth position with eight wins and nine losses from as many games.

Jaipur Pink Panthers are on a roll at the moment as they have won three games on the trot, including a massive 54-25 win over Bengaluru Bulls in their previous fixture. They will want to keep their winning streak going and are the favorites to finish the season as table toppers.

Meanwhile, Bengal warriors are struggling at the moment as they have now lost three games on the trot, including a disappointing 32-26 loss against Haryana Steelers in their previous game. The side will look to get back to winning ways when they face an in-form Jaipur Pink Panthers in their upcoming match.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 117

Date & Time: Saturday, December 3, 2022, 9:30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors Form Guide in PKL 2022

Jaipur Pink Panthers: W W W L W

Bengal Warriors: L L L W L

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors Squad, PKL 2022

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Sunil Kumar, Deepak, Reza Mirbagheri, Ashish, Ankush, Navneet, Sahul Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Lucky Sharma, Bhavani Rajput, Woosan KO, Nitin Chandel, Ajith V Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Devank, Nitin Panwar, Abhishek KS, Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade.

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Parveen Satpal, Sakthivel R, Manoj Gowda K, Balaji D, R Guhan, Parshant Kumar, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Akash Pikalmunde, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Soleiman Pahlevani, Shrikant Jadhav, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Girish Maruti Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Vinod Kumar, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Surender Nada, Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Shubham Shinde, Rohit.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7

JAI Team News

There are no injury concerns in this match.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable 7

Sunil Kumar (C), Arjun Deshwal, V Ajith, Rahul Chaudhary, Reza Mirbagheri, Ankush, Sahul Kumar.

BEN Team News

There are no injury concerns in this match.

Bengal Warriors Probable 7

Maninder Singh (C), Balaji D, Deepak Hooda, Vaibhav Garje, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde, Girish Ernak.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors Today PKL Match Prediction

The Jaipur Pink Panthers defenders were instrumental in their previous win against Bengaluru Bulls led by Ankush and Reza Mirbagheri, who scored four points a piece. They were supported by their star raider Arjun Deshwal, who notched up 13 crucial points in the game.

Bengal Warriors have struggled to find consistency in their previous few games. Shubham Shinde was the star for the team as the defender registered an impressive high-five against Haryana Steelers in their previous game. However, no other player looked threatening as they lost the game by a six-point margin.

Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers to win the match

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

