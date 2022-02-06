Pro Kabaddi 2022, Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors: Who will win today’s PKL match, and telecast details

Patna Pirates will meet Bengal Warriors in the 98th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The Pirates are on a two-match winning streak, having registered a thumping 43-23 win over Gujarat Giants in their last outing. Patna have won three of their last five games. With ten victories, four defeats and a tie from 15 games, they have climbed up to second spot in the points table with 55 points.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are struggling in tenth spot in the points table. They have 41 points with seven wins, eight losses and a tie from 16 games so far. The Warriors have suffered defeats in their last two outings. They have just two wins in their last five games. The Warriors were crushed 46-29 by Haryana Steelers in their last clash.

Patna Pirates are seeking to strengthen their chances of a top spot. The Warriors, meanwhile, will be desperate to bounce back to winning ways.

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors Match Details

Match: Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors, Match 98, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22.

Date and Time: 6 February 2022, Sunday; 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Probable Playing 7s

Patna Pirates

Patna Pirates put up a solid show to crush Gujarat Giants by 20 points in their last game to move to second spot in the points table.

Guman Singh was the key performer with 11 points. Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Sachin contributed eight and six points respectively. Chiyaneh has been one of the best defenders in the tournament, and could pose a threat to Maninder and the other Bengal raiders.

Probable Playing 7: Guman Singh, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, C Sajin, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

Bengal Warriors

Captain Maninder Singh led from the front despite a loss against Haryana. He picked up 13 points in the game.

He has been in top form this season, having amassed 200 raid points. Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh and Ran Singh picked up four points each in their last game. However, the team needs to support Singh well if they want to beat Patna.

Probable Playing 7: Anand V, Maninder Singh, Sukesh Hegde, Abozar Mighani, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Ran Singh, Vishal Mane.

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

The likes of Guman Singh, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Monu Goyat and Sachin form a solid raiding unit for Patna. Moreover, Chiyaneh has led their defence very well. Patna have had one of the best defensive units this season. So it could be a challenge for Maninder Singh and co to get past the rock-solid Patna defence.

Meanwhile, Bengal Warriors have struggled for consistency this season. They could be low on confidence after back-to-back defeats.

The Warriors have been overly dependent on Maninder Singh. The rest of the team needs to put in solid performances to help their team bounce back into contention. The Pirates will fancy their chances of beating the Warriors.

Prediction: Patna Pirates to beat Bengal Warriors.

Live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

